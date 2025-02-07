"It’s too quiet for me, especially as a winger and the talent" - Mario Melchiot calls out Chelsea star for recent performances

Ex-player Mario Melchiot is unhappy with Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho’s recent performances. The former Blues defender has opined that Sancho was ‘too quiet’ in the Premier League games against Manchester City and West Ham United.

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea last summer from Manchester United on a season-long loan. The former Borussia Dortmund man enjoyed a bright start to life at Stamford Bridge, registering three assists in his first three Premier League games.

He has, however, suffered a dip in form of late, registering only one assist in his last 10 games across competitions for the Blues, and Melchiot is far from impressed.

During his punditry duties on ESPN, Mario Melchiot was asked about Jadon Sancho, to which he responded:

''I think the last couple of games, he’s gone a little bit too quiet. The [Manchester] City game quiet, you know, it’s too quiet for me, especially as a winger and the talent.''

During Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League on January 25, Jadon Sancho had three unsuccessful dribbles and lost three of his four duels. He also had a quiet game against West Ham United on February 3, playing only 52 minutes. The Blues won 2-1.

Mario Melchiot continued:

''He has the pace and the skill to make it really hard for a defender and at the moment, I can see he has comfortability the way he handles the ball. But I don’t want to see him handle the ball, I want him to go beyond players. I want him to make the defenders… give them a hard time. And at the moment, he’s not doing that."

Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi slams Jadon Sancho’s recent performances

Apart from Mario Melchiot, John Mikel Obi is also unimpressed with Jadon Sancho’s recent performances in a blue shirt. The former Chelsea midfielder said Sancho started strongly at the club, but his performance levels have dropped over the last two months.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel Obi said (via United in Focus):

“He came through the door and showed why I wanted him, the first few games he showed why he should be there, he was running at players, creating chances but since December we haven’t seen anything from Jadon, he cannot relax here.”

Sancho has scored two goals and provided six assists for Chelsea in 21 appearances across competitions this season.

