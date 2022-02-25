"It’s quite unbelievable" - Dean Jones says Barcelona are trying to exploit the mess Chelsea are in and target 3 stars

Transfer insider Dean Jones says Barcelona are looking to exploit the contract impasse surrounding Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

All three defenders' contracts expire at the end of the season, and there has been intense speculation linking all three with moves to Barcelona. Losing all three players on free transfers in the summer would be a huge blow to the Blues, as they been key in their recent success.

Jones touched on the same when speaking to GiveMeSport, saying in this regard:

“Barcelona are looking at him (Azpilicueta), Christensen and Rudiger, so they are looking to exploit the situation, this mess that Chelsea have found themselves in. It’s quite unbelievable, really.“

The west London outfit are usually astute in sorting out the contractual situations of their players. They usually sell key players for a good price or have them tied down to new deals.

However, that hasn't yet happened with the aforementioned trio. While there is an option to extend Azplicueta's contract by a year, Rudiger's and Christensen's extension talks are stalled because of the players' increased wage demands.

They could let their captain Azpilicueta depart, given his ten years of service to the club and the fact the Spain international is now 32. That's because the west London side are often not too keen to tie down older players to deals.

However, the risk of losing Rudiger and Christensen is worrisome, as the pair played a key role in their UEFA Champions League triumph last year.

Chelsea's loss could be Barcelona's gain

Should all three players not agree new terms at Stamford Bridge and opt for the Camp Nou, Barcelona will receive a trio of top-quality defenders. That could almost certainly return them to La Liga challengers.

All three have played a huge role for Chelsea this season, with the trio starting the Blues' Club World Cup final win against Palmeiras. Many regard the Blues' defence as one of the best in world football as Thomas Tuchel has formed a formidable wall at the back.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana currently play with veteran Gerard Pique and 22-year-old Uruguayan international Ronald Araujo. So they could do with a mix of youth and experience at the back.

Pique is rumoured to be considering retirement at the end of the season, while Araujo's contract situation hasn't been sorted yet.

The La Liga giants are in a promising position, though. They could pull off a shrewd three-defender deal and lose two in the process while hugely improving the team.

