"It’s not random" - Enzo Maresca makes bold claims after Chelsea's 4-1 win over Benfica

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca heaped praise on his players after their FIFA Club World Cup win over Benfica. The manager felt their domination of the Portuguese side was not a fluke and something they have worked for throughout the season.
Speaking to the media, Maresca admitted that he was delighted with the way his players dominated their opponents in the Round-of-16 clash. He added that they tried to pick up from where they left after the two-hour break in the game, but it was difficult. He said (via Tribal Football):
"I am very happy because we are in the last eight teams of this fantastic competition. As I say, for 85 minutes, we didn't concede anything and had enough chances to win the game. The team was very good. It was one of our best performances in the last two weeks or the last month. The game was very good for 85 minutes but then we have a two-hour break and it's not the same game because you break the tempo.
"Two hours inside. We tried to go out and continue to play in the same way, but it's difficult. It's not random that for 85 minutes, we didn't concede anything, and then in five minutes (after the restart) we conceded chances. You see they score because they need to chase. We were inside and winning, we go back outside and the mentality is different. It was really difficult."
Chelsea sealed their place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup after a 4-1 win over Benfica. Reece James gave them the lead via a freekick before Angel di Maria scored the equalizer from the spot deep into injury time. Maresca's side dominated the extra time as well and scored thrice in the final 12 minutes to grab the win.
Enzo Maresca slams weather break during Chelsea vs Benfica
Chelsea were 1-0 up against Benfica with just five minutes left in normal time when the game was suspended for adverse weather conditions. the game restarted after two hours and the manager was not happy with the delay. He said (via BBC):
"I think it's a joke, to be honest. It's not football. It's completely something new; I struggle to understand. I can understand if it's security reasons but if you suspend seven or eight games then it's probably not the right place to do the competition.
"It's not normal to suspend the game. In a World Cup, how many games are suspended? Zero probably. In Europe how many games get suspended? Zero. We've been here two weeks and they've already suspended six or seven games. There is some problems for me personally."
Chelsea will face Palmeiras in the quarterfinals after the Brazilian side won 1-0 on Saturday, June 28, against Botafogo. They will be up against their new signing, Estevao Willian, who will be moving to Stamford Bridge after the FIFA Club World Cup.