"It’s not random" - Enzo Maresca makes bold claims after Chelsea's 4-1 win over Benfica

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca heaped praise on his players after their FIFA Club World Cup win over Benfica. The manager felt their domination of the Portuguese side was not a fluke and something they have worked for throughout the season.

Speaking to the media, Maresca admitted that he was delighted with the way his players dominated their opponents in the Round-of-16 clash. He added that they tried to pick up from where they left after the two-hour break in the game, but it was difficult. He said (via Tribal Football):

"I am very happy because we are in the last eight teams of this fantastic competition. As I say, for 85 minutes, we didn't concede anything and had enough chances to win the game. The team was very good. It was one of our best performances in the last two weeks or the last month. The game was very good for 85 minutes but then we have a two-hour break and it's not the same game because you break the tempo.

"Two hours inside. We tried to go out and continue to play in the same way, but it's difficult. It's not random that for 85 minutes, we didn't concede anything, and then in five minutes (after the restart) we conceded chances. You see they score because they need to chase. We were inside and winning, we go back outside and the mentality is different. It was really difficult."

Chelsea sealed their place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup after a 4-1 win over Benfica. Reece James gave them the lead via a freekick before Angel di Maria scored the equalizer from the spot deep into injury time. Maresca's side dominated the extra time as well and scored thrice in the final 12 minutes to grab the win.

Enzo Maresca slams weather break during Chelsea vs Benfica

Chelsea were 1-0 up against Benfica with just five minutes left in normal time when the game was suspended for adverse weather conditions. the game restarted after two hours and the manager was not happy with the delay. He said (via BBC):

"I think it's a joke, to be honest. It's not football. It's completely something new; I struggle to understand. I can understand if it's security reasons but if you suspend seven or eight games then it's probably not the right place to do the competition.

"It's not normal to suspend the game. In a World Cup, how many games are suspended? Zero probably. In Europe how many games get suspended? Zero. We've been here two weeks and they've already suspended six or seven games. There is some problems for me personally."

Chelsea will face Palmeiras in the quarterfinals after the Brazilian side won 1-0 on Saturday, June 28, against Botafogo. They will be up against their new signing, Estevao Willian, who will be moving to Stamford Bridge after the FIFA Club World Cup.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More