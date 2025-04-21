“It’s very rare to get a player who has got everything”- Gary Neville details why Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is the ‘complete’ defender

Gary Neville has lavished praise on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, hailing him as a complete center-back. The pundit insists that a defender of his caliber is extremely hard to find.

Ad

Van Dijk recently ended speculation over his future at Anfield by signing a two-year contract extension, following in Mohamed Salah's footsteps. The Dutch defender, considered the best in the world by many, has been an integral player for the club over the years.

Van Dijk has helped Liverpool in their impressive title charge under Arne Slot this season and seems set to lift his second Premier League trophy with the club this term.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Sky Sports, Gary Neville emphasised how unique Van Dijk is as a center-half, praising the 33-year-old. The former Manchester United right-back said:

"It's very rare to get a defender or a player who has everything - height, speed, good in the air, good on the ground, can play long passes, can play short passes with his left foot and right foot. You're talking about a unique football player."

Ad

"To add to that, the most important thing is the intelligence, the understanding, and the reading of the game. You know you can get players who are tall, quick, and good in the air, but they can't read the game. He can read the game as well."

"He is absolutely the complete center-back."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Liverpool will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, April 27.

Jamie Carragher explains why Trent Alexander-Arnold should no longer start for Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool boss Arne Slot to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the starting XI for their remaining fixtures this season.

The England international's future at Anfield is quite uncertain, with his contract set to expire this June. Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, and he could depart Merseyside for the Spanish capital this summer.

Ad

Carragher believes that Slot must start planning for Alexander-Arnold's long-term successor. The pundit insists that Conor Bradley should be given the chance to start for the Reds, who are 13 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with five games to go.

Carragher said on Sky Sports (via This is Anfield):

“If this title wasn’t sewn up and it was edge and edge with Arsenal, you put your player on the pitch which is Trent. But Liverpool have won the league, that’s why you have to give him (Bradley) his head now with five games to go. Start him in all these games."

“He’ll have good games, he’ll have bad games. He’s a young defender, but give him that experience and then you get to the summer and you make your decision what you’re doing.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshaye Raphael Akshaye is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda, with Chelsea FC being his favorite team. He was introduced to the sport at a young age by his brother and has been interested in both playing and watching football since.



Akshaye tried his hand at a professional football career before joining Sportskeeda. Although it didn't work out, his passion for the sport lives on through his writing, where he can use the knowledge he has amassed over the years. Know More