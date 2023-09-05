“It’s very rare now to see a manager stay at the same club for 20 years”: Ex-Gunners star on Mikel Arteta’s future at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit weighed in on Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta's future at the Emirates Stadium. Declaring himself a fan of the Spanish tactician, Petit believes that the former Everton player will look for a new challenge once he leads Arsenal to significant silverware.

Arteta took charge of the north London outfit in December 2019 and is currently contracted with the club till 2025. Addressing the manager's future, Petit said (via Express):

"I wish he could stay for years and years, that will mean bringing success back to the club, so I wish that for him. If he does very well, and I have a feeling that he will do something good with Arsenal, maybe he will want to go somewhere else."

He added:

"It's very rare now to see a manager stay at the same club for 20 years, especially with the new owners and shareholders who do not think in the same way at football."

Petit was referring to Arsenal's long-serving manager Arsene Wenger, who spent 22 years in charge. Wenger won three league titles and seven FA Cups, among other honors. Arteta remains a fair distance from the Frenchman's success, having just the 2020 FA Cup trophy to show for thus far.

"It was hard to conquer her"- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta refers to his wife to motivate Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz (via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta used a rather unusual analogy to motivate new signing Kai Havertz, who has struggled at the Emirates so far. The former Bayer Leverkusen player joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported fee of £65 million.

Despite starting all of the Gunners' Premier League ties this season, the Germany international has failed to register a goal contribution. Speaking to reporters after the north London outfit's 3-1 win against Manchester United, Arteta said (via Goal):

"I said to Havertz: 'Things are hard at the beginning. When I met my wife, at the beginning, it was hard to conquer her. It was hard, I had to try and message her, and go, and go. And at the end when she says 'yes, we can be together', it’s beautiful'."

Havertz was in the firing line yet again as he spurned a glorious opportunity to put his team ahead in the first half against the Red Devils. To make matters worse, the 24-year-old's misplaced pass led to Marcus Rashford's opener in the match. Luckily enough, Arteta's men hit back and scored three goals without reply following the error.