“It’s a real shame” – Barcelona boss Xavi provides update on Ousmane Dembele’s injury 

Barcelona manager Xavi has commented on the injury Ousmane Dembele picked up in the side's 1-0 victory over Girona on Saturday (January 28). The French winger looks set for two to four weeks on the sidelines.

Dembele pulled up with an issue in the 23rd minute of the Blaugrana's victory over Girona with an issue. He was replaced by Pedri in the 26th minute, as Barca feared the worst.

It appears that the Frenchman is set to miss at least two weeks of action, with Xavi confirming the injury in a post-match interview. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Dembele is a difference-maker. I think he’s injured. It’s a real shame. He felt something in his quads.”

Dembele's injury comes as a massive blow to Xavi's side as they have an intense schedule of fixtures on the horizon. Spanish journalist Helena Condis reports that Dembele could miss nearly three weeks of action.

This means he is doubted to face Manchester United in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League playoffs on February 16. He will also miss clashes with Real Betis (February 1), Sevilla (February 5) and Villarreal (February 12).

He has been in fine form this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 28 games across competitions. The French winger signed a new two-year deal with Barcelona last summer.

On a positive note, Xavi's men secured another victory as they pursue the La Liga title. Pedri, who replaced Dembele, scored a 61st-minute winner to take Barca six points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, having played one game more.

Barcelona's Pedri reacts to his side's 1-0 win over Girona

Pedri scored the winner for the Blaugrana.

Pedri slotted home from close range to give Barcelona a crucial win over a tricky Girona side and put the pressure on title rivals Madrid. It was the Spanish midfielder's sixth goal of the season.

He reacted to the Blaugrana's 15th league win of the season by explaining how his side have difficulties killing games off. He said (via Barca Universal):

“We have difficulties killing off matches, and this allows opponents to pressure us."

Pedri then touched on his need to score more goals and expressed his delight at scoring against Girona:

“I know that I have to score goals. I am a player who likes to be in contact with the ball first, but everyone loves to score goals.”

Barcelona next face Real Betis at El Estadio Benito Villamarín on Wednesday. The hosts are sixth in the La Liga table.

