"It's the reality" - Deco makes discouraging claim on Barcelona's finances and potential January reinforcements

Barcelona sporting director Deco has made a discouraging claim about the club's financial status. He said that due to financial fair play rules, Barca won't be able to complete any new signings in January.

Barca have been hit hard by FFP rules, and whenever a player agrees a new deal or the club complete a new signing, they are under the scanner. According to SPORT, only three players are untouchable in the current squad, while others can be sold for the right offer.

Due to their struggles with FFP, the Blaugrana will also be unable to make any new signings in January, as revealed by Deco. The legendary midfielder said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Instagram):

“Financial Fair Play is affecting many clubs, and we’re not able to complete any signing now. It’s the reality.”

The situation in the club is dire due to non-payment of debts. According to reports, Barcelona looked for two new investors to complete the debt payments so that they could make new signings in January, which hasn't materialised yet.

Vitor Roque has joined Barca in January, but the player is on loan until June. The club were able to complete the move by using up to 80% of Gavi's salary, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season through an ACL injury.

Barca initially agreed a €60 million deal (including variables) with Athletico Paranense that would have seen Roque join the club in the summer of 2024. However, any more signings aren't expected to be completed in the winter.

Deco re-affirms faith in Xavi's position as Barcelona manager after defeat to Real Madrid

Defending champions Barcelona suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final in Riyadh on Sunday.

The team have also been struggling to defend their La Liga title. They're fourth, trailing leaders Girona by eight points, but with a game in hand. Barca have 41 points from 19 games.

Deco, though, has said that he has full faith in Xavi and that the legendary midfielder's position is not at risk. He said (via Romano on Instagram):

“Xavi’s job is 𝐍𝐎𝐓 at risk. It’s nonsense. Xavi has full confidence from all of us at Barcelona, for sure.We’re sad, but one defeat will not change our plan.”

Barca return to action on Thursday, January 18, to take on Unionistas in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. Unionistas play in the Premiera Federacion Group 1, the third tier of Spanish football.