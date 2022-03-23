"It’s been a really bad bit of business"- Noel Whelan urges Chelsea to get rid of player 

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes that Chelsea should get rid of Romelu Lukaku following his disappointing return to the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan was asked whether the Blues should take a financial hit in order to get Lukaku out of the club. He said:

"Most probably, yeah. When you compare what they paid for him to what they’ve got from him this season – it’s a massive difference. It’s been a really bad bit of business. He started well but after that it’s just been drama after drama. It doesn’t seem like the relationship between player and club is a particularly harmonious one."

Chelsea bought Lukaku from Inter Milan last summer in a deal reportedly worth £97 million. However, the Belgian has had a disappointing season and has scored only 12 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions so far. Lukaku has also publicly stated his desire to return to Inter Milan in the future, which has left a bad impression on people in and around the club.

Terry Flewers @terryflewers Tuchel is reportedly unhappy with Lukaku’s physical condition and pulled him into his office to ask him about his weight and lack of match sharpness. #cfc Tuchel is reportedly unhappy with Lukaku’s physical condition and pulled him into his office to ask him about his weight and lack of match sharpness. #cfc

Despite Lukaku's poor form this season, The Blues are currently 3rd in the Premier League, 10 points behind Liverpool with a game in hand. Tuchel's side are on a six-game winning streak which they will hope to extend when they take on Brentford on 2nd April.

"He seems like his first choice" - Whelan on Chelsea star

Havertz in action for the Blues

With Lukaku struggling to find his feet at Chelsea, German star Kai Havertz has stepped up and shouldered the scoring load so far this season.

Thomas Tuchel has deployed his compatriot as striker on multiple occasions this campaign. Havertz has performed admirably despite being out of position, having scored 11 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Whelan said:

“Tuchel has got Kai Havertz playing well upfront now, scoring goals – he seems like his first choice.

The former Leeds striker also advised Chelsea to get rid of Lukaku as soon as possible as the Belgian could be a detriment to the dressing room. He said:

They need to make a deal happen because you can’t have players like that in the dressing room, otherwise this same situation will happen time and time again."

Peter CFC @PeterCFC58 Kai Havertz. Everything about this guy is just special. The movement, the touch, composure, the finish.



Not forgetting the pressure to score in what looked more like a 0-0 draw.

Pure gold Kai Havertz. Everything about this guy is just special. The movement, the touch, composure, the finish.Not forgetting the pressure to score in what looked more like a 0-0 draw.Pure gold https://t.co/sI6Z9BJlsf

