“It’s a really complicated moment for the boy” - Fabrizio Romano shares update on unavailable Manchester United star Tyrell Malacia

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano thinks Manchester United will soon clarify Tyrell Malacia's situation as the Dutch left-back hasn't appeared this season.

Romano suggested Malacia is dealing with several issues at the moment. The Italian journalist told The United Stand:

"It's a really complicated moment for the boy, he's really struggling. I think (Manchester United) will make some clarity in the next few weeks or months to clarify what's happening."

Malacia, 24, hasn't made a single appearance for the Red Devils since the final day of the 2022-23 campaign. He sat out pre-season and his absence hasn't gone unnoticed.

Fussball News' Christopher Michel claims that the Netherlands international is dealing with physical and mental problems. He's also been noticeably absent on social media, last posting on Instagram in July 2023.

Malacia arrived at Manchester United from Eredivise side Feyenoord in July 2022 for a reported £13 million plus add-ons. He featured 39 times across competitions last season, signed to provide backup for Luke Shaw.

The Dutchman and Shaw have been sidelined this season which has been problematic for Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils signed Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last summer but the Spaniard's loan was cut short in January.

Malacia and Luke Shaw will miss the rest of Manchester United's campaign

Luke Shaw is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Malacia and Shaw will both likely miss the rest of Manchester United's campaign. The duo are expected to be sidelined until at least this summer, a massive issue for Ten Hag.

Shaw has endured a frustrating season, disrupted by constant fitness setbacks. His most recent injury occurred in February when a recurring muscular problem struck one again.

The 28-year-old's absence has been glaring, with Ten Hag using Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof as makeshift left-backs. He's made 15 appearances across competitions, providing one assist.

Shaw will expect to be on the plane with England for this summer's European Championships. He's viewed as the Three Lions' first-choice left-back but his injury could halt the start of his campaign in Germany.

Gareth Southgate suggested Shaw won't be able to play each game at Euro 2024. He also wrote off the defender's chances of returning for Manchester United this season (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's going to be right on the edge of the season. We know now to play seven matches in a Euros is highly unlikely."

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell came in as Shaw's replacement in England's 1-0 friendly loss to Brazil at Wembley (March 23). The Blues man received major criticism for an unconvincing performance.

Southgate touched on how important Shaw is:

"I don't want to kill Ben. But Luke's one of the best left-backs in world football, frankly."

Shaw was a standout performer under Ten Hag last season as Manchester United finished third and won the Carabao Cup. He made 47 appearances across competitions, posting one goal and six assists.