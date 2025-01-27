"It’s not really a great feeling" - Chelsea star hints at Robert Sanchez mistake as reason for Manchester City loss

Noni Madueke has admitted that Chelsea players are disappointed with their 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, January 25. He stated that they started well but could not get another goal to seal the game.

Speaking to the club's website, Madueke hinted that Chelsea could have won the match if it was not for Robert Sanchez's mistake or their profligacy in attack. He claimed that the game was well-balanced at 1-1 before the goalkeeper's mistake saw Erling Haaland get a goal in the 68th minute. He said:

"We press every game, it’s when we are at our best, that’s what we did and got the first goal. But scoring goals when you lose, it’s not really a great feeling like when we win. It’s a very disappointing result. It feels hard, for sure. We went there to try and win the game and it wasn’t to be, but I think the manner in which we lost it was difficult to take."

"It was pretty even in the middle third, but they were just more clinical in both boxes than we were on the day, that’s why we lost. In terms of the attacking sense I think we were a bit of a blunt sword on Saturday. I think the game was in the balance at 1-1, for a long period. Then, once they get the second goal, it’s always going to be difficult. They scored a second and a third on the counter-attack. We probably weren’t as organised as we would like in preventing those. We gave away too many on Saturday and they can hurt you on the break."

Chelsea have now slipped to sixth in the Premier League table. They have won just once in their last five matches and picked up just five points – losing twice and drawing twice.

Chelsea not looking at end goal and going game-by-game, claims Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke has stated that Chelsea players are keeping their heads down and not thinking about the end of the season. He believes that they need to go into every game trying to win instead of focusing on the table and the end of the season. He said:

"We go into every game trying to win. I said earlier in the season that’s the best way. Instead of thinking about the end goal, just try and take care of the process. That’s what we do. We’ve got another game against West Ham at the Bridge, so we’ll try and get three points and bounce back."

Chelsea face West Ham United next in the league on Monday, February 3, before taking on Brighton twice at the Amex Stadium. They will first face the Seagulls in the FA Cup (February 8) and then in the Premier League (February 14) before traveling to Aston Villa (February 22).

