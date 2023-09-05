"It's really a sincere answer" - PSG's Portuguese midfielder Vitinha makes stance clear on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Vitinha recently shared his take on the much-discussed Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate.

Vitinha played alongside Messi for the Parisian club and is teammates with Ronaldo for Portugal. Hence, he is one of the few players who has shared the pitch with both legends of the modern game.

Sharing his take on the highly-discussed topic, the Portuguese midfielder said (via O Jogo Portugal):

"[laughs] You really didn't think I was going to answer that question, did you? It's what I always say and it's not a bigotry, it's really a sincere answer: they're two separate players, they're two extraterrestrials, if that's what we can call it. I'm privileged, I'm one of the few who managed to play with both at the same time. That just allows me, there it is, to be privileged and, one day, tell my grandchildren that I could play with both of them and learn a lot, both with one and the other."

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest players to ever live. While there have been debates among fans about which of the pair is better, there is no denying the fact that both players will remain immortal in football history for their contributions to the game.

When Chelsea legend Didier Drogba chose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Such is the magnitude of the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate that often legends are quizzed to share their take on the matter. Each has their preferences and sides one way or the other.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, however, provided a definitive response on the topic as the Ivorian said that Ronaldo being better is a reality and it's hard for some to accept. Drogba, who played against the Portuguese in the Premier League, said (via MARCA):

"Everybody knows Ronaldo is better than Messi, not just me. But not everyone can admit it."

Despite reaching their late 30s, both players keep lighting up world football. It's hard to imagine that the debate of who is better will stop anytime soon. Fans must enjoy it as long as the duo continues in the beautiful game.