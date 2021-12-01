“It’s really tough” - Paul Ince makes Liverpool comparison to point out major issue for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United

Former Manchester United and Liverpool star Paul Ince has pointed out a major issue for new Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick.

The German manager is a football purist who is known for playing high-tempo football. It involves wingbacks pushing up and the backline playing a high line.

Ince has seen a problem with personnel at United if Rangnick attempts to deploy his gegenpressing tactics.

Ince told The United Stand:

“I think what he’d want more is from his full-backs. You look at the full-backs putting balls into the box… he needs to work with Wan-Bissaka, he really does. How can I put it? From an attacking point of view, the modern game is about players getting forward, we’ve seen it with [Trent] Alexander-Arnold and [Andy] Robertson. They are high up the park like a third attacker.”

The former Manchester United player added:

“He [Rangnick] needs to work on getting his full-backs up the pitch and the reason why it’s hard for them to get up the pitch is because they’ve got no pace at the back."

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC



talks about the task Rangnick has at hand, and how it compares to what was expected of past managers. Are you confident of him being a success? 👇



Full ➡️ "THIS IS A DEMOLITION JOB!" 🧨 @markgoldbridge talks about the task Rangnick has at hand, and how it compares to what was expected of past managers. Are you confident of him being a success? 👇Full ➡️ buff.ly/32KW6VR "THIS IS A DEMOLITION JOB!" 🧨@markgoldbridge talks about the task Rangnick has at hand, and how it compares to what was expected of past managers. Are you confident of him being a success? 👇Full ➡️ buff.ly/32KW6VR https://t.co/GAN2qUyQK6

Ince believes even if the full-backs bombard forward, the centre-halves are not fast enough to play a high line in defense. He explained:

“The full-backs have always been told by the centre-halves to stay alongside me because if it goes over the top we need a bit of pace. That’s the problem. I think it’s tough because Bailly is quick but can be erratic at times, but then can be outstanding at times as we saw in the Champions League. [Victor] Lindelof’s got no pace… even if you look at Varane who is quick and Bailly, then you’ve got two quick centre-backs.”

Manchester United to appoint a full-time manager in the summer of 2022

The Red Devils parted ways with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month. Manchester United sacked the Norwegian after a terrible run of form that included humiliating defeats to domestic rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

He has now been replaced on an interim level by Ralf Rangnick. The German has been given a six-month contract after which he will prolong his stay at the club by another two years as a consultant.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United will appoint a full-time manager in the summer of 2022.

Edited by Samya Majumdar