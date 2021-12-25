"It’s about me and Reece" – Chelsea star explains what helped him adapt to new role this season

Chelsea star Mason Mount has credited his chemistry with Reece James for helping him adapt to a new role for the Blues this season.

Mount made his senior debut for Chelsea under Frank Lampard's management. The Englishman then went on to establish himself as one of the best young attacking midfielders in the Premier League.

After Thomas Tuchel took the reins at Stamford Bridge, Mount mainly operated on the left flank. The 22-year-old helped Chelsea win the Champions League, attacking from the left.

However, Mount has switched flanks with Kai Havertz this season, moving to the right. As the midfielder continues to adapt to his new role, James' presence on the right wing has helped his cause. The midfielder told Chelsea's website:

"It’s about me and Reece having that connection to combine, create chances and score goals. It was nice the other week when Reece set me up to score against Everton and we know each other so well."

"We work off each other easily because if he’s inside then he knows I’ll be on the outside, trying to break the line and make the run in behind, and if I’m in the middle then he’ll be doing the opposite, staying wide and it will be me trying to find him and combine with one-twos," said the Chelsea star.

"It’s just about building that connection we’ve always had. I’ve known him for a long time, I know what he likes to do when he has the ball and when he doesn’t have the ball, and he knows the same about me. It’s a good connection but we’ll always be working on it and trying to do the best for the team," added Mount.

Mount admitted that playing on the right is different from operating on the left, but explained that he is growing into the new role. He said:

"Last season I did mostly play on the left and it was a different type of role for me, coming in on my right foot more rather than going down the line or making runs in behind. It’s a different type of position and movement. Playing on the right recently is something that I’ve grown into and got more used to this season having playing there more and more."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ⚽ Chelsea's top scorers per Premier League campaign:



🗓️ 21/22 - Mason Mount (7 in 15)

🗓️ 20/21 - Jorginho (7 in 28)



😏 Mount is already level with Jorginho's tally from last season ⚽ Chelsea's top scorers per Premier League campaign:🗓️ 21/22 - Mason Mount (7 in 15)🗓️ 20/21 - Jorginho (7 in 28)😏 Mount is already level with Jorginho's tally from last season https://t.co/LhsQLyCiiY

Mason Mount is Chelsea's top scorer this season

Tuchel's decision to move Mount to the right side seems to be working. The England international is currently the top scorer, alongside Jorginho, for Chelsea this season. Mount has scored seven goals in 23 appearances across all competitions so far. The 22-year-old has also provided four assists.

Also Read Article Continues below

James, on the other hand, is Chelsea's top assist provider. The right-back has set up seven goals for his team-mates, while finding the back of the net five times himself.

Edited by Parimal