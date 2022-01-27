"It's a relief Messi doesn't play"- Radamel Falcao on Colombia's chances of beating Argentina in South American FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Colombia forward Radamel Falcao is relieved that Lionel Messi won't feature for Argentina when the two nations face off in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next week.

The PSG star wasn't called up to the national team by head coach Lionel Scaloni for the upcoming games against Chile and Colombia.

PSGhub @PSGhub Leo Messi has not been called up for Argentina Leo Messi has not been called up for Argentina #WCQ later this month — he is staying in Paris. @Bocaficion 🔴 Leo Messi has not been called up for Argentina #WCQ later this month — he is staying in Paris. @Bocaficion ✅🇦🇷

Falcao believes it will boost Colombia's chances of beating the reigning Copa America champions. Speaking to DirectTV Sports, the former Chelsea and Manchester United striker heaved a sigh of relief, saying:

"It's a relief that Messi doesn't play. The fact that their best player is not here is a benefit for us."

Los Cafeteros are currently fourth in the CONMEBOL zone with 17 points from 14 games, and as things stand, are heading for a direct qualification to Qatar.

#ConexionDIRECTV 🗣️ "ES UN ALIVIO QUE NO JUEGUE MESSI" @FALCAO se refirió al compromiso de la Selección Colombia ante Argentina el próximo martes."Que su mejor jugador no esté, es un beneficio para nosotros"🎙️ @johamorenoG 🗣️ "ES UN ALIVIO QUE NO JUEGUE MESSI"@FALCAO se refirió al compromiso de la Selección Colombia ante Argentina el próximo martes. "Que su mejor jugador no esté, es un beneficio para nosotros"🎙️ @johamorenoG #ConexionDIRECTV https://t.co/mncE4cthgK

However, their next two games will be decisive in that regard, with Reinaldo Rueda's side facing Peru and Argentina next. Peru are breathing down Colombia's neck, only trailing on goal difference.

The two sides face off in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Friday in what promises to be an interesting encounter. If the hosts are unable to secure all three points, they will be under even more pressure against Argentina.

La Albiceleste have already booked their place in the World Cup. They are second only to Brazil in the standings with 29 points from 13 games.

Colombia's final two games seem negotiable as they face struggling Bolivia and Venezuela. But failure to score points in the next two games will allow their nearest rivals Peru, Chile and Uruguay to steal a march over them.

Argentina left out Messi due to lack of fitness

Lionel Scaloni decided against including Messi for the upcoming World Cup qualifier encounters to allow the star to regain full fitness.

He tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the month, and has missed all five of PSG's games since. But the former Barcelona ace has now recovered and resumed full training, with reports suggesting he could return to action next week when PSG host Nice in the French Cup.

He has participated in all 14 of Argentina's qualifiers so far but the upcoming couple of matches will be the first ones he misses this campaign.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava