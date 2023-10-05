"It’s remarkable what he’s doing" - Owen Hargreaves says Real Madrid superstar is the best player in world football

Owen Hargreaves has labeled Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham as the best player in the world amid his incredible start at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham scored a mesmerizing goal in Madrid's 3-2 UEFA Champions League Group C win against Napoli on Tuesday (October 3). The 20-year-old drove into the box using his power and pace to evade defenders before sending the ball past Italian goalkeeper Alex Meret.

That goal took the English star's tally to eight goals and three assists in just nine games across competitions for Los Blancos. He became just the second player in Real Madrid's history to net four goals in his first four games for the club. That feat matches Cristiano Ronaldo's in 2009 and he has also equaled the Portuguese icon's record of six goals in his first seven La Liga outings.

Hargreaves has been stunned by Bellingham's immediate impact at the Santiago Bernabeu. The former Manchester United midfielder reckons the England international is the world's best player at present. telling TNT Sports:

“He’s the best player in the world right now, on current form. I know it’s only early doors, but we just heard the numbers...nine games, eight goals, three assists. He’s not even playing his position. He’s not a No. 10 and he’s scoring goals like a No. 9, replacing [Karim] Benzema."

There were question marks about how Carlo Ancelotti's side would replace Karim Benzema following the French legend's move to Al-Ittihad in the summer. Madrid seemed to lack a proven goalscorer but Bellingham has transformed into Los Merengues' main attacking outlet.

The former Birmingham City academy graduate has also shown maturity beyond his years. The magnitude of his €103 million move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this past summer not fazing him. Hargreaves added:

“The thing about Jude is, as good as he is, his ability to take a step up. Birmingham, [Borussia] Dortmund and now Real Madrid. He takes it in his stride and he gets better. It’s remarkable what he’s doing.”

Bellingham has been nominated for the Kopa Trophy later this month and is one of the favorites to win the award. He also excelled at Dortmund last season, picking up the Bundesliga Player of the Year award with 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions.

Vinicius Junior claims he played a role in convincing Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Vinicius wanted Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid.

There was massive interest in Bellingham this past summer from not only Real Madrid. The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City were also reportedly eyeing a move for La Liga's current top scorer.

However, Bellingham opted to join Los Blancos ending months of speculation regarding a potential return to England with a Premier League giant. Madrid appears to have Vinicius Junior to thank in part for his role in convincing the former Dortmund man to link up at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius has revealed that he messaged Bellingham during the summer, saying (via Football Espana):

"I wanted Bellingham at Real Madrid. I sent Jude a lot of messages last year. I sent him messages almost every day and telling him to come to Madrid.”

Bellingham and Vinicius have forged a formidable partnership thus far at Madrid. The exciting attacking duo have made five appearances across competitions together, with the Englishman providing two assists for the Brazilian superstar. Ancelotti's side have won every game with both of them on the pitch.