Manchester City's pursuit of Liverpool target at risk due to Premier League charges- Reports

Manchester City's pursuit of Liverpool target Jude Bellingham could reportedly be at risk following the Premier League's charges on the Cityzens. As per The Telegraph, the Sky Blues could lose out on the coveted England international due to the uncertainty over the club's immediate and long-term future.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have been going through a period of transition over the last year. Jude Bellingham is reportedly seen as the next big piece in the jigsaw after the duo of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez joined the Cityzens in the summer.

The Telegraph claims that Manchester City have earmarked the teenage Borussia Dortmund prodigy as the long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne. However, their hopes of landing the English wonderkid look quite remote after the Sky Blues were charged by the Premier League with 115 alleged breaches of financial rules.

The Premier League champions are in danger of severe sanctions, including possible points deductions and even expulsion from the league.

Although The Telegraph report claims that the Cityzens are confident that they will be cleared of all charges, they fear missing out on Bellingham. Apart from Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are both long-term admirers of the England international.

Bellingham has been on fire for Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring ten goals and providing five assists in 25 games across competitions this season. The Liverpool target is understood to be destined to leave Signal Iduna Park this summer and could cost well beyond £100 million.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher makes incredible ‘wrong club’ claim on Erling Haaland after Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has opined that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland might have picked the wrong club for himself. The Norway international joined the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has since scored an incredible 25 goals in 19 Premier League games.

However, the Sky Blues haven't been anywhere near their usual best this season. Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has suggested that Haaland picked the wrong club. He said on Sky Sports:

“He may have actually picked the wrong club to get the best out of him. You are laughing but we are not seeing everything from Erling Haaland at Manchester City. Not because of Erling Haaland. We can say they are a different team but they have scored exactly the same amount of goals."

"He has scored 25 Premier League goals but Man City as a team have scored the same amount of goals, but they have conceded more.”

Analyzing City's style of play, Carragher continued:

“It’s far easier to counter-attack them as well. They are a different team and a lesser team with Erling Haaland but again it’s not his fault. Manchester City as a team will not play end-to-end football, it’s not Pep Guardiola’s way."

"His players don’t have the energy, or the power or pace to play end-to-end. They build up slowly and they push the opposition back to the edge of the box and they play from there when they lose it they win it back quickly. They keep people penned in."

The former Liverpool defender concluded:

"Haaland will still score 25 league goals and a lot of those is coming from a cross that you are putting in. But we are not seeing the full package of what this player can do because of the team that he has actually gone to.”

