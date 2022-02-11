"It’s remarkable really” – Owen Hargreaves heaps praise on performances from ‘amazing’ Chelsea loanee

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has heaped praise on Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher, with the on-loan Chelsea player continuing to impress.

Gallagher, 22, has racked up seven goals and three assists in 20 appearances for the Eagles in the Premier League so far this season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher played down comparisons to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard following his goal in "I can't be compared to someone like that!" 🥵Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher played down comparisons to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard following his goal in #CPFC 's draw at Brighton "I can't be compared to someone like that!" 🥵Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher played down comparisons to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard following his goal in #CPFC's draw at Brighton 🌟 https://t.co/4MYht64bmO

He has been a standout performer for Patrick Vieira's Palace and his performances have been hugely praised by many in the game.

This now includes Hargreaves, who spoke to BT SPORT about Gallagher's impressive form. He said:

"Amazing. Honestly, he could be in the Team of the Year in the Premier League. For such a young boy on loan from Chelsea, he’s got a super bright future ahead of him."

He added:

“Most goals for this Palace team, most assists. It’s remarkable really. He gets into some great positions. He’s always there when it’s important… He’s always active. He presses the ball really well. He’s just got the lot.”

Gallagher's rich reign of form saw him earn an international call-up in November where he earned his first England cap against San Marino.

Gallagher to become a Chelsea starter

Gallagher has world-class potential

Chelsea's decision to send Gallagher out on loan at the start of the season had been praised at the time as the player looked for first-team opportunities. But in hindsight many will point to the failure of Saul Niguez, who moved to the club on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are currently competing in the EPL, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Club World Cup this season. Hence, they could have benefited from having Gallagher as an option.

Squawka Bet @SquawkaBet Favourites to win 2021/22 PFA Young Player of the Year (BetVictor odds):



◉ Phil Foden (4/6)

◉ Conor Gallagher (4/1)

◉ Reece James (5/1)

◉ Bukayo Saka (6/1)

◉ Emile Smith Rowe (8/1)



Jacob Ramsey is 33/1. 🤯 Favourites to win 2021/22 PFA Young Player of the Year (BetVictor odds):◉ Phil Foden (4/6)◉ Conor Gallagher (4/1)◉ Reece James (5/1)◉ Bukayo Saka (6/1)◉ Emile Smith Rowe (8/1)Jacob Ramsey is 33/1. 🤯

His time at Palace will surely see manager Thomas Tuchel toy with the idea of bringing back and regularly starting the Epsom-born talent.

Versatile, tenacious off the ball as well as on it and confident beyond his years. Gallagher is well and truly a star in the making and could be one of Chelsea's most important players in the coming years.

The club would be well advised to ignore interest from sides in the future. Even if loan moves are touted, he has done more than enough to earn a spot in Tuchel's side.

Also Read Article Continues below

His return to Stamford Bridge in the summer will feel like a new signing for the club and only improve an already star-studded list of names in Tuchel's squad.

Edited by Aditya Singh