Tata Martino answered questions about Inter Miami's dependence on Lionel Messi after the Herons' 3-1 win against Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday, March 13.

Luis Suarez (8'), Messi (23'), and Robert Taylor (63') were on the scoresheet for the home side while Sam Surridge pulled one back for Nashville in the injury time of the second half (90+3').

After missing the Herons' 2-3 MLS loss against Montreal on March 10, Messi was back in the team for the Nashville game and Martino's side also returned to winning ways. After the game, Martino was asked whether Inter Miami are too dependent on Messi. He answered (via GOAL):

“We are conscious that when the season started, because of different circumstances, Leo was not going to start in all these games or play in all these games. But what I want to emphasize is that he has been a very important player for 15 years at Barcelona, a couple years at Paris Saint-Germain, and all the national team games of Argentina."

He added:

"Why would he not be for us? It is not just replacing a player, it’s replacing the best player of all. So what we have to do is readapt our game because of his loss, his exit. It’s one thing to adapt the game for his absence when it’s a game that we're planning on it. It’s different doing it 50 minutes into the game that we're still playing.”

Lionel Messi has been in fine form this season, scoring five times in as many games for his club. However, the Argentina captain will turn 37 in June and managing his fitness is a major task for Martino.

Lionel Messi suffers injury scare once again

Lionel Messi had a productive outing against Nashville, assisting Luis Suarez's opener before finding the back of the net himself. However, he was forced to leave the pitch in the 50th minute with a nagging leg injury.

Messi's presence is a massive factor behind the Herons' results moving forward. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, has already suffered a few injuries since the start of the pre-season.

Martino claimed after the game that Lionel Messi is not expected to be available when Inter Miami returns to action on March 15 to take on DC United on the road in an MLS clash. The Herons currently sit atop the MLS Eastern Conference with seven points from four matches.