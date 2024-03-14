Lionel Messi injury update: Inter Miami boss makes worrying claim as Argentine is subbed off in the 50th minute against Nashville

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino has provided an update on Lionel Messi's fitness situation after his early substitution against Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The club captain featured from the start but went off early in the second half as his side strolled to a 3-1 second-leg win on Wednesday, March 13.

Messi was named in the starting XI for Inter Miami for the first time since scoring for the side against Nashville in the 2-2 first-leg draw. He had missed the side's last MLS game — a 3-2 defeat to Montreal Impact — through a slight shin injury, presumably from the infamous tackle from Lukas MacNaughton.

Messi dazzled the home fans with his exquisite touches and elaborate plays in the second leg against Nashville. He needed only eight minutes to influence the game as he slipped Luis Suarez through to open the scoring.

The 36-year-old then found the net himself with a fine effort from the edge of the box in the 23rd minute. He saw out the rest of the first half and emerged from the tunnel only to be substituted just five minutes after the restart.

Manager Tata Martino revealed after the game that the forward had picked up a hint of muscular discomfort in his right hamstring and did not want to flare up the problem. He also revealed that the iconic forward will likely miss out when his side faces DC United in the MLS on March 16 (via GOAL).

"He [Lionel Messi] is overloaded on the right posterior [leg]. We don't want to run a risk. We tried to see if he could go for a little longer, but it was bothering him ... I imagine that for Saturday's game (vs DC United) he is not going to be available," Martino said.

Messi's replacement in the match, Robert Taylor, scored his side's third goal after his introduction off the bench. The Herons booked their place in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup with a 5-3 aggregate win.

Lionel Messi doubtful for international duty following injury

Lionel Messi is a doubt for Argentina as they prepare for two friendlies later this month. The hamstring injury picked up by the 36-year-old is presumably minor, but tests will determine how long he spends on the sideline, if at all.

Messi was named in the Argentina squad to face El Salvador (March 23) and Costa Rica (March 27) in the USA this month. His injury will be a source of concern for national team coach Lionel Scaloni.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's fitness record has not been impeccable since his arrival in the MLS last year on a free transfer. Last season, for instance, the Argentine legend played just three of his team's last nine MLS matches.

With the 2024 Copa America on the horizon (June 20-July 24), the former Barcelona superstar will be keen to stay injury-free.