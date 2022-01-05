“It’s up to me to restore your trust” - Romelu Lukaku issues heartfelt apology to Chelsea fans after explosive interview

Romelu Lukaku has issued an apology to Chelsea fans. The Belgian spoke to the club's website following his meeting with Thomas Tuchel and rejoining training.

Lukaku gave an interview to Sky Italia last month, which aired just days before the Blues' crucial Premier League game against Liverpool. The Chelsea manager dropped Lukaku over his comments and called for a meeting with him on Monday.

Following the meeting, Lukaku issued an apology to the fans via the club's official website.

"You guys know the connection I have with this club since my teenage years so I totally understand you guys being upset. Obviously, it's up to me now to restore your trust and show my commitment every day on the training ground and in the games trying to make sure we win games. Also to the manager, I apologize and also to my teammates and the board. It was not the right moment also and I want to move on forward from this and we start winning football games and I perform for the team in the best way," Lukaku said.

Thomas Tuchel moving on from Lukaku's situation at Chelsea

In his press conference, Thomas Tuchel was quizzed about the striker's situation. The manager, in reply, assured that everything is back to normal now and that Lukaku is back to training.

The German tactician said he was happy to have sorted things out, telling the media:

"First of all we were even in the background happy that we took the time that it needed to look calmly on it and talk calmly. He apologized and is back in the squad for today's (Tuesday's) training. For me the most important thing was to understand and clearly understand and believe that it was not intentional. He did not do this intentionally to create noise in front of such a big game. And it's the very first time even he has behaved like this."

Romelu Lukaku now faces a challenging task of winning back the trust of his team-mates and fans. The Belgian will have to step up in training and on the pitch to prove himself.

