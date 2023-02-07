“It’s not ridiculous” – Gary Neville makes Manchester United title claim after Arsenal and Man City lose

Gary Neville has spoken about Manchester United's chances of winning the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils beat Crystal Palace 2-1 last weekend while their direct title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City lost 1-0 each to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

United's win has put them within three points of City, and eight points behind Arsenal (who, however, have a game in hand). Speaking on the Sky Sports podcast, Neville said:

"Are we in with a chance again? Look, I don't think Manchester United will get there, I think they will fall short. They're just not quite there and the Christian Eriksen injury will hurt, but they're doing really, really well and they're competing again. They look happy, too, and that’s a really big thing. You need that. From that point of view, United are doing well."

He added:

"It's not ridiculous to say they could win the title. I don't think they will and I've never thought they will this season because it's a bit early for that, but I would be getting worried if I was Manchester City. The fans will start getting worried now with the way they're playing and the way Pep Guardiola is tinkering with the team."

He further noted:

"United look a happy bunch; City look a bit moody and need to come out of that spell. Man City could easily still win the league but Man United are in a good position, too."

Manchester United have been in brilliant form post the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United have been immense post the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. They have won 11 games, drawn one, and lost one since the break, with their only defeat coming against league leaders Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag has done a great job in galvanizing the squad, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka playing at a much higher level right now.

Rashford, who has scored 11 goals since the World Cup, also won the Premier League Player of the Month in January. United's next game is against Leeds United on Wednesday, February 8.

