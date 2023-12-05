"It's ridiculous" - Ian Wright can't believe what happened with Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's 4-3 win against Fulham

Arsenal legend Ian Wright wasn't impressed after Trent Alexander-Arnold was not awarded Liverpool's opener in the 4-3 win against Fulham on Sunday (December 3).

In what was a thrilling clash, Alexander-Arnold struck a magnificent freekick that hit the bar and seemingly went into the goal off goalkeeper Bernd Leno's back (20'). The opening goal of the game went down as an own goal for the Fulham goalkeeper rather than going in the Reds full-back's favor.

Claiming that the ball would've gone in had it not hit the Germany international, Wright told The Kelly and Wrighty Show (via The Boot Room):

“How can they not give that first one to Trent, they’re saying that this is an own goal? Look at that. It’s ridiculous not giving him that goal. I don’t know if that’s coming out if it doesn’t hit his head."

Fulham managed to equalize through Harry Wilson just four minutes after the aforementioned incident. Alexis Mac Allister's incredible effort from outside the box put his side back ahead before the break (38').

However, the Cottagers scored twice (45+3' and 80') to take the lead before Wataru Endo's 87th-minute equalizer.

Alexander-Arnold would have the final say on the night and get his name on the scoresheet. He won the game for Liverpool, striking home a volley from the edge of the box two minutes from time.

This season, the England international has made 17 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, bagging two goals and four assists. He's likely to start the Merseyside outfit's upcoming Premier League match against Sheffield United on Wednesday (December 6).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lauds Trent Alexander-Arnold after 4-3 Fulham win

Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold and said he was aware of the shooting ability of the player, who netted in the Reds' 4-3 win against Fulham on Sunday.

The defender also scored for his side in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City a week ago (November 25). After managing the perfect first touch, he struck a grounded effort to Ederson's right during the 80th minute and equalized for Liverpool.

Addressing Alexander-Arnold's qualities, Klopp said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"Nobody is in doubt how highly I think about Trent. The development is crazy. His shooting skills we knew before."

Following their latest result, the Reds are placed second in the Premier League, having racked up 31 points from 14 matches. They're only two points behind league leaders Arsenal.