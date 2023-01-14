"It's ridiculous", "There is nothing coherent" - PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar heavily criticized for 'mediocre' performance by Riolo

French journalist Daniel Riolo criticized Neymar and Lionel Messi after Paris Saint-Germain's win over Angers. He believes the two former Barcelona stars are not giving their best for the Ligue 1 leaders.

PSG got back to winning ways against Angers after suffering their first loss of the season against Lens earlier this month. They are still on top of the Ligue1 table and are expected to retain their title.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC MESSI SCORES IN HIS FIRST GAME BACK FROM THE WORLD CUP! MESSI SCORES IN HIS FIRST GAME BACK FROM THE WORLD CUP! https://t.co/kuxLZIaHkc

However, RMC Sport's Daniel Riolo was not happy with the contributions of Neymar and Messi in the game against bottom-placed Angers. About the Brazilian, he said:

"It's ridiculous, the image he gives! Neymar is constantly rolling around on the ground, as soon as you touch him, he falls to the ground. It's bad."

Speaking about the Argentine, Riolo added:

"Messi is not having a good game, but well, now he's on everyone's side for life, so we can't say anything more about him. Even the free kicks on Neymar's side, he's the one who's going to take them. It's a free kick for Neymar, it's on his side, but Neymar has no right to do anything anymore. There is nothing coherent."

PSG's general play was not exempt from Riolo's criticism either. He added:

"Do you want to start by talking about this mediocre game? Yes, they're champions in the autumn, but OK. We saw weakness in midfield again."

PSG were ready to give Lionel Messi 90 minutes on his return

Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi has recovered well and is back to full fitness. The Argentine played his first match for PSG this week after returning from the FIFA World Cup.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023



GOAT things Messi has now scored a goal in:2005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192020202120222023GOAT things Messi has now scored a goal in:2005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192020202120222023GOAT things 🐐 https://t.co/YFIIcgNQoI

Speaking to the media, Galtier said:

"Leo had recovered well, he had a lot of sessions with us. He seems calm, light, very fit on a physical level. Obviously, with or without Leo, it gives another face. (...) He seemed fine to me physically," Galtier added.

The PSG manager also confirmed that he checked in with Messi at half-time before deciding to let him play the full game.

"I had spoken with him at half-time and as the match progressed to find out how he felt physically. He felt good. It was important for him to play again quickly and for the team to find Leo in the heart of the game. The fact that he was able to play the whole game is even better."

Lionel Messi scored on his return and has taken his tally to 8 goals in the league this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes