"It's the right example for him" - Florent Malouda urges Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk to follow Real Madrid star's footsteps

Former Chelsea star Florent Malouda has urged Mykhaylo Mudryk to follow in Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior's footsteps. Mudryk has had a tough start to life in London since his big-money move from Shaktar Donestsk in January.

The Ukrainian winger has managed only one assist in 10 matches for the Blues. Similarly, Vinicius struggled during his earlier seasons as a Los Blancos player. The Brazilian, however, has managed to turn the tide in his career and is now among the best wingers in world football.

He has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 16 assists in 45 matches.

Malouda has urged Mudryk to take notes from the Real Madrid superstar, saying (via GOAL France):

"Mykhailo Mudryk is very talented. When he made his debut he was very impressive. I think he came into this game fresh, full of confidence and we all could see his huge potential. My message is this: you have chosen to take on the challenge of playing for Chelsea, which is a great club, but look at the example of Vinicius Jr."

He added:

"I think it's a good comparison to make and it's the right example for him to follow. As a point of reference, he should look at how he has developed. I think Mudryk can have the same impact at Chelsea as Vinicius at Madrid. He has to work hard, have the right mentality - he can become a leader in the Chelsea team if he shows the necessary ambition. I hope he believes in himself as much as the club believes in him."

Chelsea lost the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday by a score of 2-0. Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored for Los Blancos as Ben Chilwell was sent off.

Chelsea have a monumental task in the second leg against Real Madrid

The Blues' form this season has been far from ideal. They are currently 11th in the Premier League table, with a lack of goals being their primary concern this season. Chelsea have scored just 29 goals in 30 Premier League games this term.

The west London club have failed to score in their last four games - for the first time since December 1993 - losing thrice in that run. Considering their recent form, it looks unlikely that Frank Lampard's team will be able to mount a comeback in the second leg against Los Blancos.

While there were moments of promise in the first leg, their lack of bite in the final third remains a prevalent issue. Lampard needs to address those quickly if he is to get the Blues over the line against Real Madrid in the second leg.

