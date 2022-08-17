"It's not right but it gets you through the game" - Former referee admits to 'twisting' rules to make up for previous mistakes

Former Football League referee Kevin Lynch has admitted that he used to make up for his mistakes by twisting the rules a little. Lynch dubbed it smart game management, claiming that it was the best way to keep things in control in high-octane matches.

Lynch, who was a linesman for the 1992 UEFA Cup Final between Torino and Ajax, officiated in the Football League in the 1980s and 90s. He famously sent off five players following an ill-tempered brawl between Norwich City and Crystal Palace players, becoming the first referee in the Football League to do so.

The official managed his fair share of difficult matches in his career and admitted to making a few gray calls along the way. Answering the burning question of whether or not referees intentionally made wrong calls to make up for past mistakes, Lynch said on the Under The Cosh podcast (via Daily Star):

“Two players would be challenging near the goal line, and the ball would go over the goal line, and you'd give a corner. And immediately you know it's not, it's a goal kick, you'd be like, 'it's a f***ing goal kick, why have I done that?

“Someone would come over and say, ‘f***ing hell Lynchy what's gone on?’ I'd say, 'wait for this'. Corner comes in, (blows whistle), free kick, push on the goalkeeper, and that's what you do.”

“Little things like that, I know it's not right but it gets you through the game… It didn't happen too often, let me tell you but if it did, that's what I used to do.”

“I think that's sensible game management, I'm not breaking any rules, I'm twisting them slightly but I'm not breaking them. At the end of the day I’ve got the right decision, we never wanted to have an iffy goal come from an iffy decision.”

Former referee Kevin Lynch opens up about taking a pragmatic approach while tackling angry fans

The life of a referee is difficult. Every decision of theirs is scrutinized and angry fans often take it upon themselves to confront the person responsible for their misfortunes.

Kevin Lynch admittedly found himself in one such tricky situation with Blackpool fans and got out of the mess using his silver tongue.

Shedding light on his brilliant problem-solving skills, the former referee revealed:

“I hear this voice say, 'f***ing hell it's Lynchy', and I looked up and there was a group of Blackpool fans… So I said, 'don't shout at me from up there, come down'

“So they came down and I said, 'right, let's have a chat. And within 15 minutes, I was being invited up to Blackpool for my holidays, anything I wanted, just by talking it through.”

