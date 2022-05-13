“It’s his right, and we will talk to anybody” – Tuchel makes honest admission amid reports of Lukaku planning talks over Chelsea future

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is unsure if Romelu Lukaku wants to discuss his future with him amid reports that the Belgian's agent is planning to hold talks over his future.

Lukaku, who made a sensational return to Stamford Bridge for a staggering £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan last summer, has had a largely underwhelming campaign. He has scored only 15 times across competitions.

His stint has been riddled with injuries and inconsistent form, while an explosive interview in January only served to sour relations between him and the club. However, lately, things seem to be going uphill for him again. The 29-year-old has scored thrice in the Blues' last two Premier League games, suggesting a return to form.

However, reports of Lukaku departing Stamford Bridge are still doing the rounds. His agent is now set to enter talks with the Blues to discuss the striker's future.

The Sun - Chelsea @SunChelsea



Thomas Tuchel responds to Romelu Lukaku's agent's comments that he plans to discuss the striker's future with the new owners next season



"Maybe it's not his plan to talk with me"Thomas Tuchel responds to Romelu Lukaku's agent's comments that he plans to discuss the striker's future with the new owners next season "Maybe it's not his plan to talk with me" 😂Thomas Tuchel responds to Romelu Lukaku's agent's comments that he plans to discuss the striker's future with the new owners next seasonhttps://t.co/ksSy0Ly0wW

Tuchel was asked about the same ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday. The manager made an honest admission, saying (via Football.London):

"If he plans to talk with the owner then maybe it's not his plan to talk with me. If he gets a meeting, maybe he can talk. It's his right, and we will talk to anybody and evaluate the situation of any player, including Romelu."

Earlier this season, Lukaku said that he was unhappy with Tuchel's tactics and grew frustrated with the German for starting him off the bench.

Suffice to say, the two have had a rocky relationship. However, simmering tensions have appeared to thaw after the Belgian started the Blues' last two league games, with Lukaku repaying his manager's faith by scoring in both outings.

Chelsea focused on winning FA Cup

Chelsea's season started with great promise but it didn't take long for things to fizzle out. Now, the 2020-21 Champions League winners are looking to salvage a disappointing season with silverware by winning the FA Cup.

The Blues haven't enjoyed much luck in domestic cup competitions lately, losing the 2020 and 2021 FA Cup finals as well as the 2022 Carabao Cup final. Tuchel was in charge of the latter two. He will hope to deliver the Blues their second FA Cup title in their fifth final in six years.

Edited by Bhargav