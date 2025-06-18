"It’s a rule here that no one can change" - Argentina star reveals unwritten Lionel Messi rule in La Albiceleste camp

Belgrano defender Mariano Troilo, who was called up to the Argentina senior squad by coach Lionel Scaloni earlier this year for the World Cup Qualifiers against Colombia and Chile, recalled how welcome he was made to feel. Troilo, speaking to Goal, mentioned an unwritten rule in the Argentina camp that involves the legendary Lionel Messi.
He said that no one in the team was allowed to tackle Messi in training under any circumstances whatsoever. The 21-year-old, who did not make an appearance in the qualifiers, claimed that he appreciated getting to train with the best Argentine talents.
His comments on Messi were meant to signify how much the icon needed to be protected in training so that he could fire in matches.
"He [Lionel Messi] welcomed me very well and made me feel part of the group very quickly. The only one you can’t hit is you know who. You don’t hit him, I don’t hit him, [Walter] Samuel doesn’t hit him, not even the kit man. It’s a rule here that no one can change," said Troilo.
Argentina have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is slated to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Later this year, Messi and Co. will play Venezuela and Ecuador in their final round of qualifiers.
Lionel Messi is currently participating in the FIFA Club World Cup
Lionel Messi is currently with his club, Inter Miami, playing in the FIFA Club World Cup. After having drawn their first game against Al Ahly, Miami will now take on FC Porto on Friday, June 19.
Although Messi could not score in his club's opening fixture, he came excruciatingly close to doing so on several occasions. Miami will aim to finish the group stage of the tournament on a high and on top of the league table.
37-year-old Messi has already scored 15 goals in 21 matches across all competitions for Miami this season, and will have a massive role to play for them in the international tournament.
Along with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, who has netted five times already in the MLS, Messi leads the Miami attacking unit. However, it may seem out of depth when faced with structured defensive units.
Messi, who moved to the USA in 2023 after a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain, has not had much success by way of trophies. He has won just one accolade - the Leagues Cup in 2023.