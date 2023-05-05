"It's sad but apologies don't change anything" - Former PSG star Jerome Rothen reacts to Lionel Messi's response following suspension

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen recently stated that he is not satisfied with Lionel Messi's apology. He believes that nothing has changed with the statement, which only proves that PSG were right to punish the Argentine.

Following the backlash caused by his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, Messi posted an apology on Instagram. He claimed the trip was pre-planned and believed the players had a day off.

However, Rothen was not happy with the apology and claims that nothing has changed because he only heard excuses from Messi. He said on RMC Sports:

"He made a mistake, he recognizes it. So already that means that PSG was right to sanction him because it is a professional fault. I'm not a manager of the club but my opinion is simple. I throw the ball back to Leo Messi: he's been there for two years, is his investment on the pitch sufficient and excusable? The answer is no. For me, PSG don't does not need Messi to be champion of France. Knowing that he will not be extended and that he will leave, that the adventure ends like this."

Rothen added:

"It's sad but apologies don't change anything. Has he apologized many times about his behavior on the pitch? About his investment on and off? Not speaking French or not doing an interview with a French media? Not to greet the supporters? Whether he makes his apology video, so much the better. But I have a little bitter taste: he says he apologizes to his teammates or the managers, not to the fans or about the image he sent. I don't understand why he said he couldn't postpone this trip. He finds an excuse.... he apologizes but finds an excuse."

Lionel Messi has been handed a two-week suspension by the club. He won't participate in team training during that period and will miss the Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio.

Jerome Rothen claimed Lionel Messi joined PSG only for money

Jerome Rothen been critical of Lionel Messi since the Argentine joined PSG in 2021. Rothen believes that the forward only moved for money as he knew Barcelona could not pay him what he wanted.

Messi has played 71 games for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 31 goals and providing 34 assists.

Rothen said:

"I have no words. It's completely out of place. That's how much he doesn't give a damn about the world since he arrived. He didn't come for the right reasons, he only came for the financial conditions. In Barcelona, we know very well why he left. They could no longer pay him the way they paid him. There was such a huge deficit that they had to part with it."

The Argentine is now set to leave PSG this summer after ending contract talks with the club. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona and non-European clubs like Al Hilal and Inter Miami.

