“It’s the same” – Emmanuel Petit identifies similarity between Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Emmanuel Petit has drawn an interesting comparison between Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and PSG ace Kylian Mbappe.

The former Gunners midfielder feels both players get treated physically by opponents as it's impossible to catch them in full flight.

Mbappe is known for his electric speed and eye-catching dribbles, while Saka also possesses similar traits that make him dangerous to defend against.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Bukayo Saka has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for February. No less than his performances have deserved. Bukayo Saka has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for February. No less than his performances have deserved. https://t.co/0XOndNzrHi

Catching either of them is like catching a fish, according to Petit, who was discussing these players with Lord Ping on talkSPORT.com.

He said:

“When you look at Saka with Arsenal, he was complaining about protection from referees and it’s the same with Mbappe in France and everywhere he goes.”

“The opponents always try to pull him down, try to put a physical impact all the time but you cannot catch him, he’s like a fish! Like fishing with your hands, it’s impossible to catch him."

He also praised talismanic Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for their speed but feels nobody can hold a candle to the PSG ace:

“When I look at Salah and Mane at Liverpool, they’ve got pace, they are fast, they’ve got the velocity and are fit all the time. But Mbappe, there are few players in the world who can reproduce the sprints he’s doing with high intensity."

“You can’t catch him, it’s impossible, you can’t catch him… you need to have two or three players on him, you need to read the space behind you.”

PSG star's departure will be a huge loss, says Petit

Mbappe is set to make the next big move of his career by joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

Although it's not official yet, the 23-year-old is rumored to have agreed terms with the Spanish giants.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Pogba asked Mbappe how things are going at PSG Pogba asked Mbappe how things are going at PSG 👀 https://t.co/2twy78LXzL

Petit feels his departure will be a huge blow for PSG, whose shortcomings Mbappe skilfully covered this season with his prolific form.

“At the beginning of the season Mbappe was booed by his own fans, week after week. He kept his mouth shut and said ‘I’ll be there’ and he’s been there ever since the beginning," said Petit.

“He talks but then he does things on the pitch where 90 per cent of the dressing room in Paris Saint-Germain are leading behind him. He’s the tree that hides the forest at Paris Saint-Germain," he added.

