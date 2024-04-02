"It's their season in a nutshell' - Paul Merson talks up the importance of Liverpool's 'cup final' against Manchester United for both sides

Paul Merson thinks Manchester United will be eager to prevent Liverpool from winning the title ahead of the two rivals' meeting on Sunday (April 7).

Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders headed to the top of the Premier League this past weekend. They secured a 2-1 comeback win against Brighton & Hove while their title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal settled on a point.

This is in stark contrast to Erik ten Hag's Red Devils' performance in the league. The Dutchman's troops were held to a 1-1 draw away at Brentford (March 30) and should have lost that game.

Liverpool hold a two-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with nine games left. They are 19 points ahead of rivals Manchester United who are sixth and who's UEFA Champions League hopes are in jeopardy.

However, United will take comfort from their famous 4-3 (a.e.t) win against the league leaders in the FA Cup quarterfinals (April 7). Amad Diallo struck a 120+2nd minute winner in one of the most remarkable cup ties in history.

Arsenal legend Merson alluded to that game when previewing the two most successful English clubs' meeting (via Sky Sports):

"Liverpool are the team to beat now but they have a huge 'cup final' coming up against Manchester United next Sunday. We saw what could happen when the two sides met in the FA Cup."

Ten Hag's men put in perhaps their worst performance of the season in the draw against Brentford. They allowed the hosts to have 31 shots and it was a surprise given their victory against the Merseysiders before the international break.

However, Merson was adamant that Manchester United would be out to stop Klopp's Reds from surging towards the title:

"United will be up for it. They will want to stop Liverpool winning the title. It's their season in a nutshell really. If they can help stop Liverpool winning the title the United fans will be ecstatic."

The reverse fixture was a frustrating one for the league leaders as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield. They'll be out for revenge this Sunday after their FA Cup elimination which meant Klopp couldn't bow out with an unprecedented quadruple.

Gary Neville names Virgil van Dijk as the one Liverpool he'd like at Manchester United

Virgil van Dijk has excelled as captain this season.

Liverpool boast an exciting squad that has played a pivotal role in their league-leading campaign thus far. They also won the Carabao Cup in February with a 1-0 win (a.e.t) against Chelsea.

Virgil van Dijk scored the winner in that game at Wembley and he's been crucial for Klopp. The Dutch defender has made 37 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets. He's also chipped in with four goals and two assists.

Gary Neville would take Van Dijk at Manchester United if given the chance to select any of Klopp's squad. The Red Devils icon said (via The Mirror):

"I just think that Van Dijk would bring dominance to the team and a presence in the team that we haven’t got...he actually is someone you can see that's got an aura about him. If you want to change Manchester United's complete and utter culture, then they need that dominant person who holds them together."

Van Dijk, 32, was appointed Liverpool captain last summer following Jordan Henderson's departure. He's helped several youngsters in their breakout seasons such as Conor Bradley, 20, and Jarrel Quansah, 21.

