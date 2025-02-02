“It’s no secret" - Agent confirms Liverpool have bid for 17-year-old but face competition from Atletico Madrid

Highly rated Serbian youngster Andrija Maksimovic's agent has confirmed Liverpool's interest in the teenage prodigy. Maksimovic is just 17 years of age and plays for Red Star Belgrade and the Serbia national team.

The young and versatile midfielder has attracted plenty of interest from clubs across Europe thanks to his exploits at an early age. As claimed by his agent Zoran Stojadinovic, Liverpool have already made an offer for the teenager.

Maksimovic was subject to an offer from Arne Slot's side. He also insisted that clubs like Aston Villa, RB Leipzig, and Atletico Madrid are all keen on the young midfielder. Stojadinovic said, as quoted by Daveockop:

“It’s no secret, there are some [offers]. Liverpool are among them, Aston Villa, Leipzig, and Atletico Madrid. All the clubs from the top leagues have shown serious interest.”

Maksimovic's agent added:

“And then we get to whether the price is €12 million [£10m/$12.4m] or €20 million [£16.7m/$20.7m], so they say, ‘Let’s see if it’s €20 million by June'. If the price was €10 million [£8.4m/$10.4m] and he could go, Maksimovic would have already been sold."

Maksimovic is predominantly a central midfielder but can also play on the flanks as well as a number ten. He has made 26 appearances this season, scoring seven goals while providing six assists.

Liverpool star unhappy after the club turned down offer from Saudi Arabia: Reports

Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez is reportedly unhappy with the Reds after the club rejected a move from Al-Nassr for his services. As claimed by The Sun, the Uruguay international was open to moving to Riyadh but is frustrated after his move was blocked.

Al-Nassr reportedly made a £70 million offer for the 25-year-old's services but Arne Slot's side swiftly turned down the offer. The Saudi Pro League giants eventually signed Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

Nunez is reportedly desperate for regular first-team football, which has not come his way at Anfield this season. The striker joined the Reds in a reported deal worth up to £85 million with add-ons in the summer of 2022 but has not lived up to the fee.

The Uruguayan has scored just 39 goals and provided 21 assists in 126 appearances for Liverpool. While he has often come up with crucial goals, he has not produced them every week.

