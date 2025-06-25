"It’s sensible to use it to their advantage" - Pundit urges Liverpool to sell Ibrahima Konate and sign ex-Chelsea star as replacement 

Football pundit Glen Johnson has urged Liverpool to sell Ibrahima Konate this summer. He believes former Chelsea star Marc Guehi is the perfect replacement for the Frenchman.
Speaking to AceOdds, Johnson said that Liverpool should ensure that the defender does not leave on a free contract next summer. He added that Konate should be made to sit on the bench if he refuses to sign a new deal. He said:
"Football is a business but it's crazy that a player at that age and ability can leave on a free. Ideally, Liverpool would cash in now but when Real Madrid comes knocking and the player wants to go, what can you do. He can refuse to move, sit and wait. Madrid have the power and pull and it's sensible to use it to their advantage. For Liverpool and other teams you have to cash in sooner because it will cost a fortune to replace Konate."
Talking about his replacement, Johnson named Guehi as the ideal player to get. The former England defender believes that the Crystal Palace star can form a good partnership with Van Dijk and said:
"Marc would be the standout option for me. If they signed him now he would have more time to grow and develop with van Dijk. He won't learn from anyone better. Age is on his side too. It could be a good partnership. He's a raw defender and he's good on the ball. He's quick, strong and calm on the ball. If he can brush up on a few minor details he could go on to be some player not that he isn't already."
Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate are in the final year of their contract at their respective clubs.
Ibrahima Konate confirmed no contract agreement with Liverpool
Ibrahima Konate spoke about his contract situation at Liverpool earlier this year and confirmed that there was no agreement. He rejected reports that the deal was close and said (via Yahoo Sports):
"Who talked about that a few months ago? The club didn't say anything, I didn't say anything. It's one person who said that."
The Guardian have reported that Konate is disappointed with the extension offer from the Reds. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are said to be keeping tabs on the Frenchman.