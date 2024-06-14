“It’s not as sexy, is it” - Gary Neville feels England boss Gareth Southgate won’t start 24-year-old in Euro 2024 opening game fearing backlash

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes England boss Gareth Southgate is an ardent fan of Conor Gallagher. However, the former reckons Southgate won't start the Chelsea midfielder in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia (June 16) due to potential fan backlash.

Southgate faces a crucial decision ahead of England's opening match at Euro 2024 as he must choose who should partner Arsenal's Declan Rice in midfield. The Three Lions have a host of stars to choose from, including Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kobbie Mainoo, and Gallagher.

Southgate has set up his side in a 4-2-3-1 formation in recent games, preferring two holding midfielders in the middle of the park. Gallagher started alongside Alexander-Arnold in their 3-0 friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier this month and played well in his role.

Despite this, Neville believes Alexander-Arnold will be preferred to start next to Rice against Serbia. He said on The Overlap (via METRO):

"I’ve got this feeling that Gareth loves Gallagher. He may not throw him at us in game one because he might think that will set off on a negative tone of putting Gallagher alongside Rice with Bellingham advanced."

He added:

"Personally, the team I think he wants to go for, is that (Pickford-Walker-Stones-Guehi-Trippier-Rice-Gallagher-Bellingham-Saka-Kane-Foden). For me, I think where Gareth is going to end up, is to get that extra runner, the one that can go and take the ball off people because he [Gallagher] is really good at that."

"I think he wants him in, but I don’t think he’ll start to start with. I think he’ll put Trent [Alexander-Arnold] in as that will almost be deemed as an acceptable bridge between giving us Foden, Bellingham and Rice and what will be the more, it’s not as sexy, is it, Conor Gallagher, with respect."

Gallagher was one of Chelsea's best players this season and would be an industrious component in England's midfield if he started. However, fans could potentially find this to be too defensive, with Alexander-Arnold among their ranks.

The Liverpool star is one of the most creative players in Europe with the ball at his feet, having registered three goals and nine assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

"It’s not difficult" - England star Conor Gallagher addresses rumors linking him with move away from Chelsea ahead of Euro 2024

Conor Gallagher has shut down rumors linking him with a move away from Chelsea this summer, stating he is solely focused on performing for England at Euro 2024.

From the aforementioned source, Gallagher stated:

‘I’m a Chelsea player right now and I’m just thinking about England and the tournament. It’s not difficult. I’m away with England and I couldn’t be happier with the position I’m in."

He continued:

"I’ve just been focusing on England. This is the most important thing right now for me and the country. I’m hoping I can help the team more on the pitch in this tournament."

The 24-year-old was a staple performer under Mauricio Pochettino, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in 50 appearances across all competitions. He was integral to Chelsea finishing sixth in the Premier League with 63 points.

However, his future at Stamford Bridge is currently up in the air. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Gallagher in recent weeks, with the Blues reportedly holding informal talks with the latter over a swap deal involving Jhon Duran.