“It’s shabby” – French journalist publicly slams Lionel Messi and Neymar at PSG

Renowned French sports journalist Pascal Praud has blasted PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar for not offering enough for the Parisians.

PSG signed Messi as a free agent in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona failed to offer him a contract extension. The Argentine superstar has performed impressively for the French outfit in the Champions League, netting five times in as many games.

In the league, though, his numbers are considerably less flattering. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has only netted once in 12 appearances despite attempting 44 shots. He has had six assists in the league, though.

Messi joined PSG at age 34. Ronaldo joined Juve at age 33 nearly 34.



At this point in the season, Ronaldo was the top scorer in Serie A, Top Assist man in Seria A, top of the table, and still in all competitions.



Messi has 1 goal, out of the cup, no contribution in the league.

Neymar, meanwhile, has not featured in Ligue 1 since injuring his ankle in a 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne on matchday 15. The Brazilian superstar, who was signed for €222 million from Barcelona in 2017, has scored thrice and provided as many assists across competitions this season.

Like most fans, Praud is disappointed with the Ligue giants' recent displays, despite PSG leading second-placed Nice by 11 points. He thinks their performances have been 'shabby' this season, and the former Barcelona duo are responsible for it.

On RTL (via PurePeople), Praud said:

“There is no game, no flame, no shot, no show. It's shabby, shabby. Messi doesn't put one foot in front of the other; Neymar is injured half the time.”

He also commented on reports suggesting Lionel Messi was unhappy at Barcelona. The journalist added:

“If you are in the trauma of having left Barcelona at 70 million euros per year, I'm going to show you traumatised ones.”

PSG will look to bounce back from their recent Coupe de France exit with a win against defending Ligue 1 champions Lille on Sunday.

Lionel Messi wears Neymar's number 10 jersey in PSG's Coupe de France defeat

Lionel Messi wore the number 10 for PSG for the first time in their Coupe de France Round of 16 defeat against Nice on Monday.

Instead of marking the occasion with a remarkable performance, the 34-year-old cut a frustrating figure as his team succumbed to a defeat on penalties. Lionel Messi did score in the shootout, but failed to impact the game in regulation time.

SPORTbible @sportbible



The Argentine has worn the number 30 shirt ever since moving from Barcelona due to Neymar already having the 10, last night he finally got it back.



sportbible.com/football/why-l… Lionel Messi reclaimed his iconic number 10 shirt for PSG last night in their defeat to Nice.The Argentine has worn the number 30 shirt ever since moving from Barcelona due to Neymar already having the 10, last night he finally got it back. Lionel Messi reclaimed his iconic number 10 shirt for PSG last night in their defeat to Nice.The Argentine has worn the number 30 shirt ever since moving from Barcelona due to Neymar already having the 10, last night he finally got it back. 😍sportbible.com/football/why-l…

Leandro Parades and Xavi Simons missed their kicks to send the champions crashing out of the French Cup. Having won their last 14 games in the competition, PSG will not grace the competition's final for the first time in eight years.

It will be interesting to see how Mauricio Pochettino's responds from the setback. PSG take on Real Madrid in the first leg of a blockbuster Champions League Round of 16 tie on 15 February.

