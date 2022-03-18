"It’s a shame what they did" - Udinese defender Nehuen Perez slams PSG fans for their treatment of Lionel Messi

Udinese defender Nehuen Perez has criticized Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans for their treatment of his Argentinian compatriot Lionel Messi. The Parc des Princes faithful could be heard booing the forward during their 3-0 win over Bordeaux last Saturday.

The PSG star has been criticized for his performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians made a disappointing exit from the competition last week, throwing away a 2-0 aggregate lead over the La Liga leaders.

Perez has reacted to the boos from PSG fans, lamenting them for their treatment of his Argentina captain. He told ESPN Argentina (via PSG Talk):

“I saw what happened after on social media. I’m not sure what to say. It’s a shame what they did; there’s nothing else to say. Messi is our idol, that we do this to him, it’s a shame.”

PSG fans boo Neymar Jr & Lionel Messi after their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

PSG fans boo Neymar Jr & Lionel Messi after their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

Prior to the capitulation against Real Madrid, Messi had come under fire from the French media who were scathing in their verdict on the forward's debut season at the Parc des Princes.

Reports have begun to emerge that the player is eyeing a potential return to the Nou Camp. Transfer expert Gerard Romero has suggested that Messi's father has already contacted the Catalan giants.





A few days ago, Jorge Messi called Barça's board to ask about a possible return.

A bedding in period for Lionel Messi at PSG

The forward won his seventh Balon d'Or last November

When Lionel Messi was announced by PSG in a blockbuster summer of transfers by the club, many fans assumed he would bring immediate success. The Argentine had a proven track record, having been instrumental in Barcelona's success over the last decade.

There was a feeling that, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, a long-awaited UEFA Champions League trophy would arrive come May. However, Messi has not hit the heights he reached as one of the sport's greatest ever talents during a glittering period at Blaugrana. Fans are yet to see the Argentinian take games by the scruff of the neck, as he had done so consistently in La Liga.

Mbappe's impending departure to Madrid could mean that the veteran is expected to become the main man in Paris, a role he played to perfection in Catalonia.

When Messi turns,the whole world becomes wrong footed

The scrutiny that has come the forward's way is down how he performed at Barca. However, fans could be better off waiting for his second season in Paris before judging Messi's competence.

