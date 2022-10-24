"It's a shame that he's done that" - Ben Foster slams Cristiano Ronaldo for storming down the tunnel during Tottenham game

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has heavily criticized Cristiano Ronaldo for storming down the tunnel in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

Ronaldo left United's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the 89th minute as an unused substitute despite Erik ten Hag being able to make two more substitutions.

Ten Hag has also confirmed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute.

The Red Devils punished the Portuguese by dropping him for the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on 22 October.

Debates over how United should handle the situation regarding the striker have ranged from suspension to termination of his contract.

Foster believes that if any other player had acted in such a way, then their time at the club would be over.

He told the United Stand:

"If that's not Ronaldo, that's probably game over."

Asked whether the incident has impacted his legacy at Old Trafford, Foster replied:

"It's a shame that he's done that. I wouldn't say it tarnishes his legacy or anything like that but it does leave a sour taste in the mouth."

Foster claimed that the forward knew what he was doing in trying to create headlines as he continued his damning verdict on the situation:

"It's not cool, he has purposely got up with three or four minutes to go. He knows what the headlines are going to be... I think if that's not Ronaldo, that's game over for him."

It has been a difficult start to the season for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has found the net just twice in 12 appearances.

His lack of game time under Ten Hag has frustrated the former Real Madrid forward who has been visibly frustrated on the bench.

Ronaldo was selected on the bench against Spurs following a disappointing performance in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on 16 October.

The Portuguese conjured up just one shot all game and that was off target.

He made just 22 touches of the ball, the lowest of any Manchester United player that started the game.

Ten Hag is setting an example with handling of Cristiano Ronaldo

Ten Hag has got tough on Ronaldo

This is not the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo has left a match before the final-whistle this year while Ten Hag has been in charge.

The Portuguese striker left Old Trafford in a pre-season 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on 31 July when he was substituted at half-time.

He was pictured alongside Portuguese compatriot Diogo Dalot heading out of Old Trafford despite the game still being played.

Ten Hag at the time said the players' actions were "unacceptable". However, the striker's decision to do so again against Spurs has come with a punishment.

Ten Hag is a stickler for strict discipline and is looking to have his players fall in line with the professional values he upholds.

The Dutch tactician's handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo situation is an example of how he will not allow any player to believe they are bigger than the club.

