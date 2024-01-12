“It’s a shame because I would have loved to play for Kloppo” - German star regrets not joining Liverpool in place of Salah

Germany international Julian Brandt has said he regrets not joining Liverpool back in 2017 when Jurgen Klopp wanted him at Anfield ahead of Mohamed Salah. While Salah has gone on to cement his status among the greatest players to have ever graced the Premier League, he was not even the Reds' first choice.

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has claimed that it was Julian Brandt whom Klopp wanted at the club, but couldn't get his man. After Brandt's rejection, Salah was snapped up from AS Roma which has proven to be one of the best transfers in the Merseyside giants' history.

While Salah has been immense for Liverpool, Brandt has also forged an excellent career for himself in Germany. The technically gifted attacking midfielder was on the books of Bayer Leverkusen when Klopp wanted him in 2017. He stayed at the BayArena until 2019 before moving to Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund.

A versatile attacking midfielder, Brandt has been used as a number ten, number eight, and also on either flank for club and country. He has played a total of 408 games for Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund respectively, scoring 79 goals and providing 94 assists in the process.

However, Brandt regrets not joining Klopp when he had the opportunity. The German told The Athletic, as quoted by Liverpool.com:

"I had that chance to take that next step to join Liverpool, but the time wasn't right for me. I was aware that they were also looking at Mo Salah at the time. It's a shame because I would have loved to play for Kloppo."

Salah has not looked back since joining Klopp's side in 2017 and has etched his name in the club's history books. He has been phenomenal for the Reds over the years, having scored 204 goals and provided 88 assists in 332 appearances for the Reds to date.

Brazilian midfielder regretting his decision of turning Liverpool down

Brazilian midfielder Andre is reportedly regretting his decision to turn down Liverpool in the summer. As claimed by Sport Witness, the Fluminense star is yet to receive any concrete offer from a club in Europe this month.

As per the report, Andre rebuffed interest from Jurgen Klopp's side in the summer as he wanted to complete the Copa Libertadores campaign with Fluminense. He went on to win the continental competition beating Argentine side Boca Juniors 2-1 in the final.

Andre and his representatives believed that the player would be subject of interest in January but that has not been the case. And, that is why the player is believed to be regretting his decision to reject Jurgen Klopp's side.

Andre has so far made 170 appearances for his boyhood club and is regarded as a future Brazil star. He has also earned four caps for the Selecao so far and has done pretty well.