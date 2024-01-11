Brazil star may be regretting snubbing Liverpool's transfer offer, current club worried as they haven't received new bids - Report

Brazilian midfielder Andre is reportedly regretting turning down Liverpool's offer to sign him in the summer. As claimed by Sport Witness, the Fluminense star is yet to receive an offer from any club in Europe so far during the winter transfer window.

As per the aforementioned report, Andre rebuffed interest from Jurgen Klopp's side in the summer as he wanted to complete the Copa Libertadores campaign with Fluminense. He went on to win the continental competition as they defeated Boca Juniors 2-1 in the final.

However, rejecting the Merseyside giants in January has reportedly come back to haunt the 22-year-old as he is yet to attract any interest from Europe. It has been claimed that there are a number of reasons why Andre and his representatives are worried about the situations.

They fear that turning Liverpool down sent a wrong message that the midfielder is not ambitious enough as a footballer. Andre and his agents believed that the Fluminense star would attract plenty of interest in January, but that has not been the case so far. The report also claims that Andre could eventually get his move to Europe in the summer, but his dream of moving to a top club like Liverpool has faded.

Andre came through the Fluminense youth system and has so far made 170 appearances for the club. He has also earned four caps for Brazil so far and seems set to have a bright future in the national team.

While Liverpool were interested in Andre last summer, they have done pretty well this season and sorted out their midfield problems. New signings Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Waturu Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai have all settled really well as the Reds sit at the top of the Premier League table.

Jamie Carragher names the player Liverpool wanted ahead of Mohamed Salah

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Jurgen Klopp wanted Julian Brandt rather than Mohamed Salah before the Egyptian forward joined the club. Salah joined the Reds in 2017 in a reported £37 million from AS Roma and has established himself as one of the greatest players ever to grace the Premier League.

However, Jamie Carragher has revealed that Salah was not even Klopp's first choice at that time as the German tactician wanted Julian Brandt instead. The former England defender said on the Stick to Football podcast (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"When he initially came in, an interesting one was Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp is open about this. He didn’t want to sign him, he wanted Julian Brandt. Liverpool had tried to sign Salah before he went to Chelsea and the people behind the scenes at Liverpool were still there and Salah then went to Roma, and they were very adamant that they had to sign this player. You look at what Mohamed Salah has done but it could have easily gone the other way."

Salah has been phenomenal for Liverpool over the years, having scored 204 goals and provided 88 assists in 332 appearances for the Reds till date. Brandt has also forged a pretty solid career for himself but is nowhere close to Salah's legacy. He was then on the books of Bayer Leverkusen and joined Borussia Dortmund in 2019, where he has been excellent.