"It's a shame" - Joan Laporta sends message to Xavi and Barcelona players after UEFA Champions League elimination

Following Barcelona's elimination from the UEFA Champions League in the group stage yesterday (26 October), Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has sent a message to Xavi Hernandez and his men.

The Catalan giants were praying for a miracle that would see Viktoria Plzen earn a result against Inter Milan to give them a lifeline in the tournament. However, the Italian giants ended up thrashing the Czech-based club and condemned Xavi's men to another European elimination.

To make matters worse, Barcelona suffered another humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich, with the Bavarians subjecting Xavi's men to a 3-0 battering in front of their own fans at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana now have one more inconsequential game to play against Viktoria Plzen next week before heading to the Europa League.

Reacting to the setback, Barca president Joan Laporta admitted that it was a shame to see the side crash out in that manner. However, he refused to blame either the coach or the players. The Spaniard told Barca TV (via Metro) following yesterday's 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich:

"It’s a shame but you can’t blame the players or the coach for anything. We have to look forward because we have La Liga and other competitions left."

Despite the disappointment, Joan Laporta continues to back the project at Camp Nou, urging Xavi's men to focus on the other competitions they are still in.

Laporta added:

"This is a young project in which from the beginning we knew we were going to have ups and downs. The league remains and we have to show that we continue. La Liga is very important and we have it close. The message is to look forward. This has already happened."

What's next for Xavi and Barcelona?

Barcelona have endured another European disappointment.

After being eliminated from the Champions League, the Catalan giants will switch their focus to La Liga where they will take on Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium this Saturday (29 October).

The Blaugrana will then play their final Champions League fixture against Viktoria Plzen next Tuesday (1 November) before heading to the Europa League.

As it stands, Xavi's men are second in La Liga with 28 points from 11 games, two points behind leaders Real Madrid. They have recorded nine victories, one draw and one defeat in the Spanish top flight so far.

