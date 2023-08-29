"It's a shame" - Journalist claims Arsenal star could join Aston Villa as Mikel Arteta has lost faith in him

Arsenal star Nuno Tavares could reportedly potentially join the Gunners' Premier League rivals Aston Villa before the transfer window shuts on Friday. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Mikel Arteta has lost faith in the full-back who could be moved on this summer.

The former Portugal U21 international has evidently lost his place in the Arsenal line-up. Arteta has numerous options at left-back, including Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, the injured Jurrien Timber, and even Kieran Tierney.

Speaking about the player, Jacobs said (via TBR):

"There’s no doubt that Aston Villa have that concrete interest and are looking to potentially do something before the window closes. And it’s a shame for Nuno Tavares because he only signed, let’s not forget, for Arsenal in July 2021. And at that stage, he had a four-year contract.

“But I think that it’s fair to say that Mikel Arteta has lost a bit of faith in the defender following his debut season, which obviously then resulted in that move to Marseille and since then Tavares’ days at Arsenal have probably been numbered."

Since joining the Premier League outfit in 2021, Tavares has made only 28 appearances for the north London club. He spent the entirety of the previous campaign on loan at Marseille. A move away from the Emirates would certainly make sense for the 23-year-old full-back.

Nottingham Forest revive interest in Arsenal defender amid Aston Villa rumors - Reports

Nuno Tavares (via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, recent reports claim that Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa could have to battle it out for Nuno Tavares' signature. The defender, who joined Arsenal from Benfica in 2021, has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer.

After initial signs of interest from Nottingham Forest, a deal for the full-back seemingly collapsed, with Aston Villa then taking over. The Daily Mail believes that the club that signed Matt Turner from the Gunners are poised to move back in for Tavares before the transfer window shuts. West Ham United are also reported to be among the list of clubs seeking to secure the defender's services.

The north London outfit will be looking to get a reasonable sum for the player, who made 31 appearances and scored six goals in Ligue 1 last season. With Mikel Arteta's entourage demanding £20 million, it remains to be seen where Tavares will end up playing football this season.