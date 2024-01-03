"It’s a shame he left in the circumstances he did" - Ex-Manchester United star on Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious exit from the club

Eric Bailly has claimed that it was a shame how Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Manchester United ended. He believes that the Portuguese star was the best player in the world and could have contributed to the side.

Speaking to The Athletic, Bailly claimed that Ronaldo deserved to feel important at Manchester United and Erik ten Hag did not do that. He added that it was not the best way for the forward to finish his career at Old Trafford and said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo returned, the legend coming back. He was the best player in the world for me. Even when he returned, Cristiano contributed a lot to the club and a player like Cristiano deserves to feel important. It's a shame he left in the circumstances he did."

While Bailly hailed Ronaldo as the best player in the world, he did not name the Al Nassr star as the one who blew him away at Manchester United. He named Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in a previous interview with L'Equipe and said:

"I knew a lot of great players in Manchester. But if I have to talk about everyone who impressed me, we're never going to finish this interview! There was incredible talent, both old and young. Someone like Marcus Rashford really blew me away. Anthony Martial too."

Eric Bailly joined Villarreal last week after Besiktas terminated his contract. They cited a string of poor performances from the defender and ended his stay after just six months.

Eric Bailly names Real Madrid legend as his inspiration over Cristiano Ronaldo

Eric Bailly spoke to Guillem Balague in 2021 when he was quizzed about who inspired him the most. He snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo, naming Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

He said:

"My greatest inspiration has always been (Sergio) Ramos. I've admired him for a long time, because of what he does in football and how he keeps going at a high level. For me, he's one of the best players in the history of football. Everyone has an opinion, but he is one of the best, the perfect reference point for me. If you ask me, Messi or Ronaldo, I'd say Ramos."

Eric Bailly has played just five matches with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. They won two games, drew as many times and lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City.