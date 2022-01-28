“It’s a shame” – Marouane Fellaini reveals only regret from his Manchester United career

Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini has admitted that not lifting the Premier League trophy is his biggest regret from his United spell.

The Belgian midfielder moved to Old Trafford on a Deadline Day deal in the summer of 2013. Reunited with his former Everton coach David Moyes, Fellaini expected to play his best football for the Red Devils. Unfortunately, the Belgium international failed to settle in at the club and was dubbed one of the worst purchases of the Premier League season.

Despite his mediocre start, Fellaini enjoyed a rather successful spell at Manchester United. Known for his work rate, the midfielder helped the Manchester Reds celebrate four trophies over the course of his five-and-a-half-year career.

The former Everton man, who is currently playing his trade at Shandong Luneng Taishan, has looked back upon his United spell, revealing his “only” regret.

Speaking to So Foot, the 34-year-revealed:

“Me, the only thing I regret is not having won the championship. We finished second with Mourinho, it's a shame.”

He added:

“When you play five years at Manchester United, you hope to win the Premier League at least once. I won cups and the Europa League, but it's not the same as the championship. The championship is a dream. To find the heights, the club will have to build.”

Fellaini played 177 games for the Old Trafford unit between 2013 and 2019, registering 22 goals and 12 assists.

Manchester United make ludicrous offer for wantaway Barcelona star

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele. The Red Devils are eager to add a pacey winger to their left wing and have shortlisted the wantaway Barcelona star.

Dembele’s contract with Barcelona is set to expire in less than six months. The Blaugrana have tried to extend his contract multiple times over the last few months but haven’t been able to convince the player. The Frenchman reportedly wants a serious bump in his salary, which the Catalans cannot afford.

United, on the other hand, are prepared to offer him a £480,000/week contract. Ralf Rangnick’s men want to wrap up the deal as soon as possible but are likely to sign him on loan for the time being.

