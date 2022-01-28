Manchester United offer £480,000/week wages to sign Barcelona star - Reports

Barcelona's status on Ousmane Dembele has interested many clubs including Manchester United.

Latest reports from ABC today have stated that the Red Devils are ready to pay the French winger £480,000/week in wages.

Prior the opening of the winter transfer market, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez were confident of convincing Dembele to extend his current stay with the Catalans. However, the relationship between the club and the Frenchman has gotten worse during the month of January. The reason for this fall in association has to do with the lack of movement from Dembele's entourage to seal a deal with the Blaugrana outfit.

Ousmane Dembele has demanded a raise in his wages in order to extend his stay with Barcelona. However, Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, wasn't too pleased with the demands of the French winger.

The club feels that these demands are too much for them to afford at a time when they are in a financial crisis. The lack of clarity on Dembele's future at the club pushed the board to release a statement via club director, Alemany.

He revealed that the club has a willingness to sell the Frenchman before January 31. The statement also suggested that Dembele will no longer be part of the club's future plans.

Fabrizio Romano



Barcelona director Alemany announces: “It’s clear that Dembélé does NOT want to continue with Barcelona. He doesn’t want to be part of our project”.



Barcelona director Alemany announces: "It's clear that Dembélé does NOT want to continue with Barcelona. He doesn't want to be part of our project". "We told Dembélé he has to leave immediately. We expect Ousmane to be sold before Jan 31".

This friction between the club and Dembele has given other European clubs an opportunity to sign the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Now, according to the latest report from ABC Today, Manchester United have offered Dembele a staggering £480,000/week wage package to join the Red Devils.

The report also mentions that Dembele's agent, Moussa Sissoko, has asked Barcelona to match the wages if they want his client to renew his contract at Nou Camp.

In addition to this huge salary demand, the report from ABC has also revealed that Sissoko has asked for a signing bonus of €15 million euros for himself.

Manchester United are also looking to sign Barcelona star Ronald Araujo in the summer

Ousmane Dembele isn't the only Barca player to have been linked with a move to Manchester United this month. Barcelona's young centreback Ronald Araujo has also been heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils this upcoming summer, as per reports from Marca.

Ekrem KONUR



Manchester United and Chelsea may make an offer to Barcelona for Ronald Araujo with a few days left until the end of the transfer period.

Araujo's contract with Barcelona is set to expire in 2023 and the Catalans are desperate to extend his contract in the coming months. However, the Uruguayan has reportedly demanded higher wages which could be a huge headache for the Catalans.

Time is against the Blaugrana as they need to find a way to extend the contracts of Dembele and Aruajo before the summer.

