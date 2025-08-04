"It's a shame that Milan do not play in Europe" - Luka Modric talks about new chapter after leaving Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid star Luka Modric has opened up on his new chapter in Italy after completing a move to AC Milan this summer. The 39-year-old joined the Rossoneri on a one-year contract with the option to extend for a further year following a spell of 13 years in Spain.Modric moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2012 after a stint in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and earned legendary status with Los Blancos. He left the club as its most decorated player in history and the oldest outfield player to make a league appearance.The Croatia international spoke about his new club in an interview via @MadridXtra, betraying that he feels a bit disappointed at their lack of European football. He revealed that he desired to continue at the highest level, hence his decision to move to Milan.&quot;If I had to leave Real Madrid, I wanted to continue at a big club where expectations are high. It's a shame that Milan do not play in Europe, because they are the most trophy-winning club after Real Madrid. We have one game a week, maybe that's not bad because we'll have the whole week to prepare for the games.&quot;Modric made 597 appearances for Los Blancos, with his last appearance coming in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The midfielder wom the Ballon d'Or in 2018 and is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation.AC Milan managed to convince Modric to join them despite finishing eighth in Serie A in the 2024-25 season. The experienced midfielder will hope to spark a revolution under Max Allegri at the San Siro, and he will likely play a starring role.Real Madrid sanction sale of Brazilian forward: Reports Real Madrid have brought their relationship with Brazilian forward Reinier Jesus to an end, as per reports. The Spanish giants have agreed to sell the 23-year-old five years after signing him as a highly-rated teenager from Flamengo. Fabrizio Romano reports that Real Madrid have sanctioned a free transfer for the Brazil national to join Atletico Mineiro on a permanent basis. They will retain half of his rights, leaving them entitled to 50% of any transfer fee the Brazilian outfit generates from his sale.Los Blancos signed Reinier Jesus as a teenager after successfully doing the same with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo. Things did not turn out quite the same way with the forward, who did not make a single competitive appearance for the club.