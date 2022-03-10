"It's a shame" - Pochettino blames VAR for PSG's second-half capitulation against Real Madrid 

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has blamed VAR for his side's 3-1 (3-2 aggregate) defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Having controlled Real Madrid for large portions of the second-leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu, PSG looked set to proceed to the quarter-finals.

When Kylian Mbappe scored with a delightful first-half effort in the 39th minute, Pochettino's team had a 2-0 lead on aggregate heading into the second half.

However, the Parisians capitulated following Karim Benzema's 61st-minute equalizer, with their defense looking lost as Real Madrid piled on the pressure.

Benzema scored another two goals (76th and 78th minute) in a blitz that knocked the French giants out of the European competition.

Pochettino, however, was quick to throw the blame on VAR for the defeat. He told Canal+ (via Hadrien Grenier):

"Real's first goal changed the match. I wonder what the VAR is doing because for me there is something else. It's a shame, when you see the action, there "A foul. After that, the match changed. For 60 minutes we dominated, that goal changed everything."

Pochettino was referring to Benzema's challenge on goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had been put under immense pressure by the Frenchman.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Pochettino: "Real Madrid's first goal changed the match. I wonder what the VAR is doing because for me there is something else. It's a shame, when you see the action, there's a fault." 🎙| Pochettino: "Real Madrid's first goal changed the match. I wonder what the VAR is doing because for me there is something else. It's a shame, when you see the action, there's a fault."

PSG bottle it again as Real Madrid take advantage

Lionel Messi had a night to forget at the Santiago Bernabeu

PSG have once again succumbed to the pressure on a tense night in the UEFA Champions League. It's become a regular occurrence for the Parisians who still await UCL success since their huge Qatari takeover back in 2011.

The plan was for the Parc des Princes outfit to become a powerhouse. The transfers they have made since the takeover have certainly pushed them into the upper echelons of European football.

However, Kylian Mbappe's brilliance would not be enough as PSG yet again squandered their lead and did so in alarming circumstances.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC This summer, PSG rejected a 200M bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe.



They just lost to Madrid in the Round of 16 🥴 This summer, PSG rejected a 200M bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe.They just lost to Madrid in the Round of 16 🥴 https://t.co/KXvpHwRHI2

As soon as Benzema scored the first goal of his amazing hat-trick, Pochettino's backline looked worrisome.

Pascal Kimpembe made reckless challenges throughout the last thirty minutes of the game. Marquinhos, who is meant to be captain, showed no leadership qualities and looked fearful as Real Madrid rained down on goal. Meanwhile, Donnaruma looked likely to make a mistake every time he was given possession of the ball.

The Paris side well and truly capitulated, but Pochettino can't blame VAR to get out of the pressure that will likely come his way due to the shock defeat.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh