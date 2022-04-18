“It’s a shame really because he’s a top player” – Dean Saunders says ‘nervous’ Chelsea star feels the ‘ball is like a live snake’ 

Former Welsh forward Dean Saunders has claimed that Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku looks to have lost all confidence as the striker's woes continue.

When the Belgian hitman rejoined the Blues last summer for a club-record £97.8 million, the assumption was that Thomas Tuchel had lured a top-quality striker to Stamford Bridge. Despite making a good start to life back in west London, the 28-year-old has endured a poor run of form.

The former Inter Milan striker has just 12 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Saunders addressed the poor run of form Lukaku has been on and told TalkSPORT:

"I think he's lost all his confidence, he's lost all his belief. I've done that, you can't even control the ball when you lose your belief and you're not scoring, even coming off the centre backs and trying to control a simple ball coming at your feet."

Lukaku's latest setback came on Sunday against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup where he missed a chance in front of an open goal. Saunders continued:

"The ball is like a live snake, you're nervous, you tighten up, you miscontrol it, then you hear the boos from the crowd. I think he's putting himself in positions where he doesn't want the ball to his feet so he can't give it away. It's a shame really because he's a top player."

Beppe Marotta licking his lips and planning to make his move.



Romelu Lukaku's stock value continues to plummet.

Chelsea have to make a decision over Romelu Lukaku

Fans saw the cracks begin to show with regard to Lukaku's fractious relationship with his manager Thomas Tuchel last December.

The Belgian striker did an interview with Sky ITALIA in which he criticized the German coach's system. He also apologized to Inter fans for the way he departed while promising to return to the club at some point in his career. The Belgian was subsequently punished by the Blues with a £325,000 fine and a one-match ban.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Romelu Lukaku's SEVEN touches vs Crystal Palace - a new Premier League low! 🥴 Romelu Lukaku's SEVEN touches vs Crystal Palace - a new Premier League low! 🥴 https://t.co/JVjdJP3jiq

Omitting the Belgian from the starting XI is a problem in itself given the huge transfer fee paid to lure him to Stamford Bridge. With each performance, Lukaku seems less sure of himself, which is a stark contrast to the phenomenal forward fans saw at Inter over the past two years.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Federico Bergomi: "I know Inter players send messages to Lukaku. They tell me he's in the home straight. The salary is reduced, the payment will not be complicated because of Chelsea's problems."



Federico Bergomi: "I know Inter players send messages to Lukaku. They tell me he's in the home straight. The salary is reduced, the payment will not be complicated because of Chelsea's problems."

{Calciomercato}

A return to Inter may make sense for all parties. However, the move might not happen given the Nerazzurri's wage structure alongside financial restraints.

According to 90min, PSG are also reportedly showing an interest. However, the striker may not fit alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar, who all want to be the 'main man.'

Despite Lukaku's poor run, Chelsea have still enjoyed some success this season. They won the FIFA Club World Cup, made it to the final of the Carabao Cup and will also feature in the FA Cup final.

