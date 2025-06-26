"It's a shame to see him play like that" - Journalist slams Lionel Messi for his performance in Inter Miami's draw against Palmeiras

Journalist Alvaro Morales lambasted Argentine superstar Lionel Messi for his performance in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Palmeiras at the FIFA Club World Cup on June 23. The Mexican claimed that it is 'a shame' to see the legendary forward 'play like that' against the Brazilian side.

Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez assisted Tadeo Allende (16') before finding the back of the net himself (65'). It propelled Miami into a 2-0 lead against their much-fancied opposition. However, two late goals (80', 87') from Palmeiras meant that the two teams took a point each from the group game.

Messi had a solid individual performance, completing 57/63 passes (90%), 5/7 (71%), making 14 passes into the final third, and winning 6/9 duels (66%) (via FotMob). However, he created just one chance and couldn't find the back of the net with either of his two shots, drawing criticism from the media.

Speaking on ESPN, Morales laid into the 38-year-old, saying (via La Republica):

"He has not given titles to Inter Miami, nor to the CONCACAF, and against Palmeiras, he did not make a difference when the match was defined. It's a shame to see him play like that, and that's a reality that many don't want to admit."

Despite being pushed down into second place in their group after the draw against Palmeiras, Inter Miami qualified for the Round of 16 of the CWC. On Sunday, June 29, they will face off against Messi's former side, Paris Saint-Germain, for a spot in the quarter-finals.

"Why can't we?" - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate makes claim ahead of CWC showdown vs PSG

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Benjamin Cremaschi has claimed that his side can overcome Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The defending UEFA Champions League winners, PSG, made it to the knockout stage as Group B toppers. Their qualification, however, was anything but straightforward, as Botafogo handed them a surprise 1-0 defeat.

Speaking on The Overlap US podcast, Cremaschi urged his side to take inspiration from the Brazilian side when they take on PSG. The 20-year-old said (via GOAL):

"Yeah, absolutely huge. I mean, everyone probably thought we weren't going to get a single point at this Club World Cup and we weren't looking too great... So having achieved this and playing the way we're playing, competing the way we're competing is huge for the club."

"We know they're the best team in Europe - and we know that for a fact. We're ready to compete the way we've been competing. I don't think we need to shy down from anything. I feel like we've been competing at a good level and we saw Botafogo do it, so why can't we?"

If Messi and Miami overcome PSG, they will take on either Flamengo or Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the CWC on Saturday, July 5.

