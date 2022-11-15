"It’s a shame" - Theo Walcott likens Cristiano Ronaldo's scathing Manchester United interview to Zinedine Zidane's headbutt in 2006 FIFA World Cup 

Theo Walcott has likened Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's recent bombshell interview to Zinedine Zidane's headbutt at the 2006 FIFA World Cup The Portuguese has been in the news following his extraordinary interview with Piers Morgan.

In the interview, the Portugal international took aim at the Manchester United owners, former teammate Wayne Rooney, manager Erik ten Hag and former interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has claimed that Ronaldo has no option but to leave United after the interview. The Englishman has claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has ruined his legacy at Old Trafford with his remarks.

Walcott also compared the situation to that of Zinedine Zidane, who made headlines with his infamous headbutt in the 2006 World Cup final. The former Arsenal winger told talkSPORT:

“Cristiano Ronaldo, for me, has been one of the most outstanding players I’ve ever seen in this generation obviously along with [Lionel] Messi – but he’s got to move. For me, he’s obviously got something already that he’s planning to do and I just feel it’s a shame, it’s that legacy that people are just going to remember this now."

“It’s like when I think of Zidane, I always think of the headbutt, I don’t know what it is, and think that now with Ronaldo and what he’s done here.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"I want the best for the club, the fans deserve the truth. You have things inside the club which don't help Man Utd reach the top level". Cristiano Ronaldo: "In my opinion it will be hard for Man United to be in the top of the game in the next two or three years"."I want the best for the club, the fans deserve the truth. You have things inside the club which don't help Man Utd reach the top level". Cristiano Ronaldo: "In my opinion it will be hard for Man United to be in the top of the game in the next two or three years". 🚨 #MUFC"I want the best for the club, the fans deserve the truth. You have things inside the club which don't help Man Utd reach the top level". https://t.co/Xs4MJqRr2t

Walcott has claimed that Ronaldo loves the spotlight and will thrive under it at the World Cup. He added:

“He’s obviously exposed himself before the World Cup, he’s put it all about him. It’s what Cristiano does, which is why he’s been so good for so many years."

"He’ll thrive going to this World Cup because people will be talking about him, people will be expecting to shine and he probably will because that’s what Ronaldo does.”

AS Roma targetting Cristiano Ronaldo as his future at Manchester United hangs in balance

AS Roma are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming January transfer window.

Manager Jose Mourinho is believed to be keen on reuniting with the Portuguese superstar, who looks likely to leave the Red Devils. The two spent three seasons together at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, where they won one La Liga title.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



— “He can’t handle the fact that he’s now a squad player at Man United.” @craigburley didn’t hold back on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation at Old Trafford “He can’t handle the fact that he’s now a squad player at Man United.”—@craigburley didn’t hold back on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation at Old Trafford 😳 https://t.co/cnXZ76FnrL

Ronaldo added more goals to his game while playing under Mourinho at Real Madrid. He scored a total of 168 goals and 49 assists in 164 games under the now-Roma manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes