Cristiano Ronaldo emerges as surprise transfer target for Jose Mourinho at Roma: Reports

AS Roma are weighing up a potential transfer for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window, as per La Repubblica (h/t Daily Star).

The Portugal international has arguably burned all bridges at United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He claimed that he felt 'betrayed' by the club and that he doesn't have 'respect' for manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo failed to engineer an exit from Old Trafford this summer and this could be his way of forcing a move in the winter transfer window. However, he may not have a lot of options left on the table.

Not many teams can afford to match the reported £480,000-a-week wages he is being paid at Old Trafford. Those who can, don't seem to have a need for the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward.

Manchester City, for example, signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez this summer. Paris Saint-Germain have categorically ruled out a move to sign him, while Chelsea manager Graham Potter is not open to the idea of his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Striker Tammy Abraham has bagged just four goals and two assists in 20 appearances across competitions for Roma this campaign. They are apparently open to letting him leave in January, which could free up space for Ronaldo's potential arrival.

A move to the Stadio Olimpico would see him reunite with manager Jose Mourinho. The two Portuguese greats spent three seasons together at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, where they won one La Liga title.

Cristiano Ronaldo put up amazing numbers under Mourinho's tutelage, tallying 168 goals and 49 assists in 164 games across competitions.

AS Roma's Jose Mourinho advises managers on how to coach Cristiano Ronaldo

An old video of Mourinho talking about coaching big-name players such as Cristiano Ronaldo recently went viral, as per Sport Bible.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager said that players like Ronaldo cannot be taught how to play football. He said:

"If you are not able to coach the big players, you are not able to coach anyone. It is very important for a coach to understand, you are not going to teach them how to play football."

He concluded:

"You are not going to teach Ronaldo how to take a free-kick, you are not going to teach [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic how to hold the ball on his chest, you are not going to teach [Didier] Drogba how to attack the first post and score in the air. You are going to teach them how to play football, in that team."

Ten Hag seems to have given up on Cristiano Ronaldo completely. Following the player's interview with Morgan, he has reportedly advised the Manchester United board to sever ties with Ronaldo.

