Roma willing to listen to offers for ex-Chelsea star Tammy Abraham in January: Reports

AS Roma are willing to listen to offers for former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in the January transfer window, as per journalist Daniele Longo of Calciomercato (h/t Football-Italia).

Abraham joined I Giallorossi in the summer of 2021 from the Blues for a transfer fee of €40 million. Abraham hit the ground running in Italy, registering 27 goals and five assists in 53 games across competitions for Roma in his debut season.

However, he has had a fairly disappointing start to the current campaign, managing a paltry tally of four goals and two assists in 20 matches across competitions.

Abraham was even booed by Roma fans when he was taken off in the 70th minute for Andrea Belotti against Torino on 13 November. The Rome-based outfit secured a late 1-1 draw via a Nemanja Matic goal in stoppage time.

Roma are reportedly open to offers for Abraham in January but the deals need to be lucrative for them to sanction a move. Manager Jose Mourinho wants to strengthen his team and Sassuolo midfielder David Frattesi has caught their eye.

Perhaps the Englishman could be a way for them to raise cash to sign the Italy international. It is well known that Chelsea entered a buy-back clause in Abraham's contract worth double the amount which Roma paid for his services.

Manager Graham Potter is having struggles of his own at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have managed to score just 17 goals in 14 league games and are eighth in the table as a result of their lack of firepower.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Armando Broja are the Blues' only options up front. It remains to be seen if the Blues will look to meet the clause in Abraham's contract. He still has a little over three-and-a-half years left on his deal at the Stadio Olimpico.

Chelsea go into the 2022 FIFA World Cup break on the back of a demoralizing defeat

The Blues were handed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United on 12 November. The defeat against the Magpies meant Potter's side lost three league games in a row and are winless in their last five. Their shocking slump in form has seen them drop to eighth in the table with 21 points from 14 games.

The Blues won't play again until the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They will return to action with a league game against Bournemouth on 27 December.

Perhaps January will be the time for owner Todd Boehly to back Potter and strengthen his team. It will be the first transfer window he navigates as Chelsea manager.

